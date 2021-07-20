2022 Audi RS3 Breaks Cover – The Riotous 5-Cylinder Powertrain Lives On!

During the times of strict emission and sound norms, performance engines have become a sacrilege for us. The 5-cylinder unit made by Audi for its RS range is known for its distinct sound and its strong performance. Many enthusiasts feared that the current generation RS3 will be the last model to use it and that a hybrid turbo petrol powertrain will replace it. However, it looks like Audi has done the impossible and introduced the next generation RS3 with the same engine which has been updated.

5-cylinder goodness

The RS3 sits at the top of the A3 range making it the fastest A3 that you can buy today. The turbocharged 2.5 litre inline five engine produces 401hp and 500nm of torque. Audi has tweaked the engine to squeeze out an extra 7hp and 20nm of torque. It comes with Audi’s famed quattro all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring. The transmission is carried over from the previous gen RS3 which is a 7 speed dual clutch transmission. Audi claims that it can do 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and top speed will be limited to 250km/h. The variable exhaust system will help in creating the glorious soundtrack which the five cylinder engine is known for. The new torque vectoring system for the rear axle redirects power differently depending on the driving mode and there is also a drift mode called the RS torque rear mode which can direct torque to a single rear wheel for sliding on the track.

Meaner and menacing

The new RS3 is wider than the standard A3 and also 0.4 inches lower than the S3. It gets adaptive dampers, carbon-ceramic rotors for the front brakes and 19-inch wheels as standard. The RS3 also gets a black front grille, a lip spoiler, a rear diffusor and special elements in the daytime running lights which are meant to look like a chequered flag.

The interiors gets an all black theme and an option for matching colour inserts. There’s plenty of carbon fibre trim inside and the virtual cockpit features a runaway style tachometer. The interior features ambient lighting, electric seats, MMI touchscreen with smartphone compatibility and dual zone climate control to name a few.