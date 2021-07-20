MoRTH Introduces New Vintage Car Policy And We Explain

Vintage car registration was always an issue for the owners. To solve this problem, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have come up with a way to easily register vintage cars. Now the owners won’t have to see their beloved machine just parked under covers, because of strict rules earlier, vintage vehicles were only allowed on the roads if there was a drive or a display event. With the new policy intervention, the owners can roam around the city without worrying, this does not mean that they can use the vehicle for daily commute but this will allow them to drive the car more frequently.

In-Depth Information

MoRTH in November 2020 released draft notifications for public comments and objections on the existing vintage vehicle policy. It required to bring in a strict rule of regulation, like setting up committees of state- and Union Territory-level officers to decide what is vintage and what is not. It also proposed far-reaching restrictions on use. For example, as per the draft, these vehicles could be only be used for a demonstration, technical research, refuelling, and maintenance, exhibitions, vintage rallies, and travelling to and back from such exhibitions/rallies.

After discussion with all stakeholders, especially heritage vehicle enthusiasts, and owners, the new policy does away with such restrictions and emphasizes that the vehicles can be used but not regularly or for commercial purposes. This allows vintage enthusiasts to indulge in their passion without running afoul of any laws.

Process of the New Policy

Old vehicles already carry their registration numbers, which will continue. For new ones, like imported vintage vehicles or old Indian cars over 50 years old seeking to enter the vintage category, a new numbering system will come into effect. These vehicles will carry a registration plate displaying the state code in two letters followed by VA for vintage, then a two-letter series, and finally a four-digit series between 0001 to 9999 allotted by the state registering authority. Registration information will be on the Parivahan portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. New vintage vehicles can be registered for Rs 20,000; re-registration/renewal will cost Rs 5,000.

Every application for registration will have to be accompanied by a policy of insurance, appropriate fee, bill of entry in case of imported vintage motor vehicles, and an old registration certificate in case of a vehicle already registered in India. The registration certificate will be valid for 10 years, renewable thereafter. The sale and purchase of vehicles registered as vintage are permissible; the buyer and seller have to inform their respective State Transport Authorities.

Official Statement

As of now, there were no existing rules for regulating the process of registration across different states. “The new rules shall provide a hassle-free process along with salient features such as retention of old numbers for already registered vehicles and a VA series (unique registration mark) for fresh registrations,” minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted a few days ago.