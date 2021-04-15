Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied; Sportier Version Of The Meteor 350?

When Royal Enfield debuted its new J-platform with the Meteor 350, it was pretty much evident that the same platform is going to underpin RE’s future models as well. We have already seen the updated Classic 350 doing rounds on the internet and it is almost confirmed that the new Classic 350 is going to utilize the same frame. What’s more intriguing here is the fact that the updated Classic 350 isn’t going to be the only 350cc motorcycle from RE to be built around the same frame.

More details

Royal Enfield is currently working on a slew of new products which also include a new 350cc motorcycle which is being called the Hunter 350 as of now.

The RE Hunter 350 has been spied on multiple occasions and by the looks of it, it looks like a sportier version of the Meteor 350. It is sort of becoming a trend for bikemakers to roll out sportier and more aggressive versions of their retro-styled roadsters. We have witnessed Honda pulling it off with the CB350RS and Jawa doing it with the new Forty-two. It seems like RE is going to tread down the same path with the Meteor 350. It is evident from the images that the Hunter 350 has a sportier stance and is going to sport a 17-inch front as opposed to Meteor 350’s 19-inch front wheel.

Other notable elements include an upswept exhaust, wide tyres, redesigned side panels, muscular front look, and split grab rails. Up front, the chrome detailing on the circular halogen headlamp should also be noted and the tear drop-shaped fuel tank continues on.

The revised instrument cluster comprises of a separate pod for the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system and a digital reading shows information like fuel gauge.

Powertrain

Both the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Hunter 350 are based on the J architecture, which debuted in the Meteor 350.Just like the upcoming 2021 Classic 350, the Hunter 350 is also going to be powered by the same engine found on the Meteor 350. It is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration.

Source: Grasholt vlogs on YouTube