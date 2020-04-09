2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied

The current Toyota Fortuner on sale in India dates back to 2016 and is due for a thorough upgrade. Although still a very popular SUV, the Fortuner can do with a little dash of lime. It won’t be long, as the facelifted version of the Toyota Fortuner has been recently spied. Sometime back, reports mentioned of a camouflaged version caught testing in Thailand but these new spy pictures give us a good look at the 2021 Toyota Fortuner.

Image courtesy: Wapcar

The recently surfaced spy pictures give us a thorough look at the updated front end. While the outgoing model of the Fortuner features chrome garnishing at the front, the mid-life upgrade will see a blacked-out treatment out front, with a seemingly large intake opening, lending it a sportier look. The front end also features a smaller grille and sharper LED headlamp units. The changes aren’t just limited to the front as the rear receives a sharper treatment with updated tail lamps and a new rear bumper with angled inserts. The side profile will feature a new design for the alloy wheels while the rest remains identical.

The spy pictures were limited to the exteriors only and we still don’t know what the cabin will look like. Going by the standards set by the other SUVs in the segment, it is expected that the new Fortuner will receive an updated cabin which will most likely feature a bigger and better infotainment system with multiple connectivity options and new upholstery in all probability.

Toyota retails the Fortuner with multiple engine options in the International market but most probably, we will receive the same 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines. Minor tweaks might make their way to the engine to make it smoother and more refined than before. Toyota is planning to bring in the new Fortuner internationally by mid-2020. If they follow this timeline, we can expect Toyota to launch the new Fortuner here in India later this year or by early 2021.