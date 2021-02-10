Next-gen Mahindra XUV 500 Spied Doing High-speed Test Runs On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mahindra has been having a gala of a time after the launch of the all-new Thar. The Thar, as expected, has been a runaway success and has been clocking more and more bookings with each passing day. 2021 is going to be an exciting year for SUV fans and one of the biggest launch is going to be the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. It has been long since the Mahindra XUV500 received an updated but its huge popularity indicates that we are fond of it.

The next-gen XUV500 is one of the most hotly anticipated cars right now and its regular appearance in the spy circles guarantees that it remains in the news.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV 500 has been spied once again. The video is by AutoHunters India shows the Mahindra XUV500 doing high-speed runs on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The short video shows the upcoming car maintaining high speeds on the highway. Previously, it was spied in the Himalayas, hinting that Mahindra is leaving no stones unturned in testing the XUV 500. It kind of reminds us of the Mojo or in other words, Mahindra’s attempt at making an affordable performance motorcycle. Mahindra is making sure that the XUV 500 is tested extensively in varying conditions, to make sure that it is a runaway success when it hits the streets, officially.

Although it is heavily draped in camouflage, all the body parts such as headlights, DRLs, alloys, beige interiors, tail lights and others appear to be in production-ready form. It will also get new alloy wheels, an integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, new L-shaped LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess. A few other notable highlights include roof rails and the flush-fitting door handles.

Previous spy shots revealed the dual-screen layout of the dashboard. The dashboard layout seems to be inspired from Mercedes. The spy shots revealed that one half of the touchscreen will be used for display of infotainment/access car settings or change them while the other half on the driver side, will display info like speed, gear engaged, fuel level, etc. Spy shots which were captured earlier also revealed revamped interior, flat-bottom steering wheel and rotary knobs on the centre console. Other portions of the dashboard can be seen covered in camouflage sheets.

Under the hood, Mahindra will be offering two engine options on the second-gen XUV500 right from the start. These would include an updated version of the mHawk diesel motor which will be dishing out more power and torque than the one which is on sale currently. Additionally, there will be a new mStallion petrol motor which will be on offer as well.