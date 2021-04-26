2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At INR 16.4 Lakh; INR 3 Lakh More Expensive Than Before!

The Peregrine Falcon has jumped off the cliff and is now gliding over the Indian skies! Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched the 3rd-gen Hayabusa in India at INR 16.40 lakh. At the digital launch event, Suzuki said that it will begin delivering the 2021 Hayabusa from next month. We have been patiently waiting for the updated Hayabusa to arrive here and if you are looking forward to acquiring one, bookings for the new generation Hayabusa has already begun. Suzuki is only accepting online bookings for the superbike at the moment given the Covid-19 restrictions.

More details

The previous generation Hayabusa motorcycles were sold in India at INR 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Looks

It looks a lot sleeker, has a taller screen and the handlebars have been moved a bit towards the rider. It gets all LED lights, a given in this decade, and the rear lights are a bit wider than before. It features 7-spoke alloys with Bridgestone rubber. Despite all the modern bits, Suzuki has conducted extensive wind tunnel testing to ensure it still cuts the air like Jon Snow’s sword.

Specs and features

Powering the 3rd-gen Busa is a 1340cc, 4 cylinder engine which sadly peaks at just 190PS of power and 150Nm of peak twisties. Owing to the stricter emissions regulations, this drop was inevitable. It uses the same 81mm bore and 65mm stroke. It gets new secondary injectors that improve fuel atomisation. The camshafts are reprofiled, valve springs are new and there’s some more valve lift. This engine is Euro 5/BS6 compliant and comes mated to a bi-directional quick shifter with assist and slipper clutch.

The chassis is majorly same as before with a new subframe though. The overall weight is now 264 kilos. Upfront, the duties are handled by the same, although updated 43mm KYB forks and shock at the rear. The front now features 320mm discs with Sytlema callipers provided by Brembo.

This Busa gets SDMA-alpha ( Suzuki Drive Mode Selector ) which gives it 3 pre-set options which alter traction control, wheelie control, engine braking, quick-shifter etc. It also gets a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, rear-wheel lift control, hill hold control and RPM assist at low revs to prevent stalls. It gets ride-by-wire and a wider throttle body.