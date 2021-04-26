Modified Audi RS Q8 Sounds So Devilish, You Might Want To Call A Priest!

Back in the day, SUVs majorly didn’t do very well in the performance department and that was reserved for the likes of sportscars. The common notion that surrounds SUVs is that they are bulky, rugged and are built to deal with a variety of terrains. Enter ‘Super-SUVs’, a new breed of SUVs that reek of sportscar-like performance and handling characteristics, without losing out on the butch appeal. The Audi RS Q8 is one such performance SUV and as the name suggests, it is a more performance-oriented version of the Q8.

The RS Q8, even in its stock avatar, is one menacing machine but the one featured here functions on the verge of being outright devilish!

Specs and more details

The highlight of this performance-SUV is obviously, the powertrain. The RS Q8 is powered by a 4-litre TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which is capable of belting out 600PS and 800 Nm. The SUV can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8s and go on to 200 kmph in 13.7s. Top speed is limited to up to 305 kmph. But the one featured here, will smoke the stock RS Q8 as it gets stage 2 Tune from jdengineering.nl which has increased the output to 760HP and 1060 nm of tarmac-tearing pulling force. This additional power is good for a 0-100kmh(62mph) time of only 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 205mph (330km/h).

The owner claims that several modifications have been made to the exhaust system as well. The video states that all the filters are removed from the exhaust and you have to listen to it to believe it. The RS Q8 is also renowned for its V8 rumble but this particular one will scare the bejesus out of your neighbours. And don’t you dare fire it up at 3 in the morning! Instead of calling the authorities, your neighbours might end up calling a priest to exorcise the demon you just push-started.

The stock RS Q8 is the fastest SUV to lap the Nurburgring. Tested and tuned at the renowned Nurburgring race track in Germany, the RSQ8 raced to a lap time of 7:42:25 over the course of 12.94 miles (20.82 kilometres) ring.