2021 Royal Enfield Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is due for an update for MY2021 and as widespread public knowledge goes, it is not going to sport the same 650cc engine found in the Interceptor 650, not just yet! The test mules have already been spied testing on multiple occasions and almost all the major updates have come to light. And now, some more information has come into light, which includes, wait for it, the 2021 Himalayan’s pricing too! Vlogger Bullet Guru has managed to share exclusive images of the 2021 Himalayan while it was LIVE on the company website.

Pricing

The leaked images suggest that the new Himalayan will be priced at INR 2.51 Lakh, ex-showroom. It remains to be seen if the leaked price is with panniers/customization or without them.

New colour schemes

Besides pricing, the pictures, colours and features of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan have been leaked via the brand’s official website. As we have reported earlier as well, the new Himalayan will receive three new colours, namely, Mirage Silver, Pine Green and Granite Black. Another new addition is the contrast brown seat that has high density foam for providing better comfort.

Other expected changes

It will also get the ‘Tripper’ instrument console which has made its debut on the Meteor 350. Since a smartphone is involved, a USB charger should also be available on the handlebar. The other thing which has been changed is the exoskeleton which covered the tank area. It has now been shifted forwards for the rider’s knees to hug the tank better and not foul with the metallic structure. Changes have also been made to the windscreen, which like before, stays a fixed unit. Royal Enfield is also said to have beefed up certain areas of the chassis to make the bike perform more reliably when it’s pushed hard in the field it likes to operate in.

The updates will help the Himalayan in strengthening its stand against its rivals like the recently launched KTM Adventure 250. Expect RE to retain the same engine and cycle parts. However, minor tuning might result in an even smoother engine.

In its current guise, the Himalayan utilizes a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a 5-speed gearbox. The motor delivers a peak power of 24.3bhp and 32Nm of torque.

Picture credits: Bullet Guru on YouTube