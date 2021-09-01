2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched At INR 1.84 Lakh!

We don’t need to tell you that the Classic 350 serves as the most important product in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. It is THE motorcycle that got RE out of trouble and saved its sinking ship. To give you an idea about its popularity, there are 3 million Classic 350s on the streets to this date and is sold across 75+ countries. It was about time that the Classic 350 received a thorough makeover and RE has provided its staple motorcycle just that! Royal Enfield has launched the next-gen Classic 350 at a starting price of INR 1,84, 374!

Pricing and variants

The 2021 Classic 350 is broadly available in 5 variants with the Redditch series serving as the base variant. Other series include Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome. The Chrome Series is top-of-the-line and is priced at a whopping INR 2.15 Lakh!

While it retains its retro charm, RE has introduced some aesthetic tweaks here and there to mark the update. The headlamp setup is now garnished by an even thicker lining of chrome while the rear fender appears to be a bit broader as well. The Dark series marks the debut of alloy wheels as a standard factory fitment.

New engine and platform

Royal Enfield debuted the new J platform with the Meteor 350 and now we get to see the same platform underpinning the Classic 350 as well. It is also built around the same engine found on the Meteor 350.

It is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a SOHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. For reference, the outgoing model makes 19.1hp and 28Nm. However, it has its own ignition timing, exhaust layout and fueling map.

Chassis

Royal Enfield has heavily reworked the underpinnings of the Classic 350 as it now utilizes a double-downtube frame as opposed to the basic single-cradle frame found on its previous iteration. Suspension duties are handled by a fatter 41mm telescopic fork. Ground clearance on the 2021 Classic 350 has increased by 35mm, to a fairly substantial 170mm. The braking department is taken care of by a 300mm front disc and a 270mm rotor at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

Updated feature list

As expected, it now gains an updated instrument cluster which now comes equipped with an LCD with a fuel gauge. Finally! It also gets two trip meters and the top-of-the-line Chrome series also gains a Tripper navigation pod. The switchgear too is borrowed from the Meteor 350.