2021 Triumph Speed Twin Lands In India

June 2021 saw the unveiling of the updated iteration of the famed Triumph Speed Twin. The Speed Twin is considered to be a rather special motorcycle because it combines the thrust of the Thruxton R and the minimal retro styling of the Street Twin. A Gentleman’s Superbike, if you will. A good thing for us, Triumph Motorcycles India has now officially launched the updated Speed Twin at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With this, the British motorcycle maker has updated its entire range of modern classic bikes in the country.

Aesthetic bits

Triumph Motorcycles has announced three colours for the 2021 Speed Twin – Red Hopper, Matte Storm Grey, and Jet Black.

While the overall silhouette remains the same, there are some aesthetic tweaks here and there to mark the update. Styling upgrades are minimal, and the 2021 model packs new anodised headlight mounts, new mudguard mounts, 12-spoke alloy wheels, and new graphics. That’s it. But the Speed Twin will still manage to grab your eyeballs, all thanks to the retroelements splattered all around, perfectly fused with modern bits. Design elements such as a rounded fuel tank with Monza cap, bench seat, and bar-end mirrors have been retained from the old model.

Engine and performance

The general consensus regarding a motorcycle’s transition to BS6/Euro5 era is that it is bound to lose some performance in order to meet the stricter emission norms. Luckily, that isn’t the case here as the Speed Twin makes more power than before and Triumph also claims that the tweaked engine should be more responsive than before as well. Linked to a six-speed gearbox, the Euro5/BS6-compliant 1,200cc, parallel-twin, the liquid-cooled motor produces 98.6bhp at 7,250rpm as against 96bhp on the old motorcycle. The peak torque, on the other hand, remains at 112Nm although it now comes at 4,250rpm as against 4,950rpm on the old model.

Specs and features

Improved hardware includes 43mm USD Marzocchi forks with 120mm travel up front and twin RSUs with adjustable preload and 120mm wheel travel at the rear. Braking comes from 320mm dual disc with Brembo M50 four-piston callipers up front and a 220mm disc with Nissin two-piston calliper at the rear.

It gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle will also be able to make use of Beeline navigation system which Triumph recently unveiled designed specifically for its modern classic range.

Official statement

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head- Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “We are excited to re-introduce the 2021 Speed Twin to the Bonneville Family; it’s popularity and demand has been consistent since we first raised the curtain off this one. With this launch, we expand the Modern Classic portfolio in India to seven motorcycles, each with a unique character to suit the discerning tastes of our consumers. The 2021 Speed Twin, which is now BS6 compliant, offers a seamless amalgamation of character and style, combining the torquey character of the Thruxton R and the contemporary style and nimbleness of the Street Twin which is sure to attract younger audiences.”