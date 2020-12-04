2021 MG Hector Facelift Spied Again With Subtle Changes

MG Hector was first launched in India back in 2019 and if we look at its sales performance, its run has been pretty successful in our country. MG Motors India recorded the highest ever monthly sales in November 2020 and the Hector had a major role to play in it. The Hector has managed to establish MG Motor’s name in India and has been churning out good sales number for the company. Its facelifted model has now been spied testing again and is expected to roll out sometime in 2021.

More details

Given the fact that it arrived here only last year and its design is still quite fresh, the facelift won’t come with a drastic overhaul.

Image credits: Barodian Boy Jatin on YouTube

Visible changes

Coming to the changes now, the test mule appears to be heavily camouflaged, hiding away all the necessary details. But keen-eyed fellows might be able to spot a new grille with a matte black kind of finish formed up by squarish elements. The current-gen Hector utilizes a honeycomb design. The rest of the front-end looks similar to the current Hector. The side profile reveals that the facelifted Hector might run on 18-inch wheels which nicely fill out the wheel arches. The alloy wheel design appears to be new too and justifies its SUV looks. The rear end of the test mule is completely camouflaged and thus there are no changes that can be made out just yet.

Image credits: Barodian Boy Jatin on YouTube

Although there are no pictures available of the interiors, we can expect MG to retain the same layout and features. However, the company might use new materials for the upholstery and possibly on the dashboard. The outgoing model comes with a 10.4-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and i-Smart connectivity features, a panoramic sunroof, a smart swipe boot opening function and much more.

Image credits: Barodian Boy Jatin on YouTube

Being just a minor facelift, we expect the powertrain to remain same as well. The outgoing model is powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as optional on the petrol model. The diesel mill generates output figures of 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol unit belts out 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre petrol unit can also be coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.