2021 Maserati Ghibli Range Arrives In India

Italians have a special place reserved for automobiles and that reflects in the set of wheels they bestow the world with. Among the many iconic Italian automobile manufacturers which exist currently, Maserati is among the popular ones. Established way back in 1914, Maserati has carved out an exquisite touch and elegance for itself. Maserati first launched the Ghibli in 1966.

More details

In 2021, in a first for any Ghibli, Maserati has introduced a hybrid powertrain keeping in line with the transition for the electric future. Maserati has launched the 2021 Ghibli range in India starting INR 1.15 crores ( ex-showroom ).

On the outside, the 2021 Ghibli gets restyled signature grille bearing the iconic Maserati trident. Inspired by the Giugiaro-penned Maserati 3200 GT “boomerang” rear lights, the new MY21 tail lights are a neat touch. The headlights look mean and angry, supplementing the all business, no-nonsense front fascia. The alloys on the sides look sporty as well. It also gets a trichrome element on the fender, like the Levante. The 2021 Maserati Ghibli boasts of a 5-star EURO NCAP safety rating. It also gets Advanced Driving Assistance (ADAS): The MY21 Ghibli is equipped with a range of Level 2 ADAS, the highest level of autonomous driving that is currently permitted.

The chassis is formed by a rigid and secure steel cell using an array of steel and aluminium alloys. This configuration is aimed at maximising strength, minimising weight and retaining a 50:50 weight distribution. Maserati continues its collaboration with Brembo for its brakes for amazing stopping power.

On the inside, it gets a central HD 10.1” touch screen with a ratio of 16:10, which frameless for a more contemporary look, with almost all the surrounding bezel removed. The instrument cluster now includes a large rev counter and a speedometer on either side of a 7” TFT display with real anti-dazzle flat glass covers over the instruments.

Powertrain options

Mechanically, it gets 3 powertrain options – a 3.0L V6 petrol which produces 430 PS and 580Nm of peak output figures with a 0-100 sprint time of 4.9 seconds, a 3.8L V8 petrol which delivers 580PS and 730Nm of peak output figures with a 0-100 sprint time of 4.3 seconds and a 2.0L I4 petrol engine paired with a 48V hybrid system to produce a combines 330PS and 450Nm of peak torque. All powertrains send power to the rear axle of the Ghibli.

The Ghibli now joins the Levante in Maserati’s line-up for India and the Ghibli range starts from INR 1.15 crores and goes all the way up to INR 1.93 crores ( all prices, ex-showroom ).