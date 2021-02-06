Audi e-Tron GT Set To Unveil On February 9th

Audi had launched its first-ever performance electric car, the R8 e-Tron way back in 2015. Then, it was sold for around USD 1 million, which during that time would have translated roughly into around INR 6-6.5 crores. It had a range of around 450 km. Now though, Audi is looking to make amends for that with the e-Tron GT which by the way, suggests that it will be more of a Gran-tourer.

More details

The standard e-Tron and the RS version of the e-Tron will likely sit under the Taycan range from Porsche. The Audi e-Tron GT will spearhead the electric mobility for the 4 rings

It will likely feature an aggressive design, a sloping roof, large air intakes, alloys and a single wrap-around taillight at the rear, giving it a rather sleek look. The all-new Audi e-Tron GT will be unveiled via a virtual conference on the 9th day of February 2021 and will also be streamed online.

On the inside, the e-Tron GT will be a plush affair, needless to say. It will get a futuristic cabin and a funky looking steering wheel, a large touch infotainment system that will be packed with apple car play and android auto, along with emergency braking, multiple airbags and adaptive cruise control. The Audi e-Tron will likely be powered by dual electric motors that will produce a maximum of 628 horses of peak power in the RS version. The 0-100 sprint time should be under 3.5 seconds.

Event details

Audi will make a virtual presentation of the new Audi e-Tron GT as part of the Day of Progress. Online streaming begins at 1 p.m. (Central European Time) at the Neuburg an der Donau site. In the sprint of progress, the model will demonstrate all of the high-performance characteristics of the electromobility. The world premiere of the Audi e-Tron GT will then take place as part of the hour-long Celebration of Progress at 7 p.m

Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG, and Hildegard Wortmann, Board Member for Sales and Marketing, along with further prominent guests like designer Stella McCartney, will present the highlights of the new model. With this new model, AUDI AG presses further aspires to better its electric mobility segment.