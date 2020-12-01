2021 Mahindra XUV500 to Get Dual-Screen Floating Infotainment Display

It has been long since the Mahindra XUV500 received an updated but its huge popularity indicates that we are fond of it. 2021 is going to witness many exciting new launches and among them is going to be the next-gen XUV500. The next-gen XUV500 is one of the most hotly anticipated cars right now and its regular appearance in the spy circles guarantees that it remains in the news. The overall silhouette of the car is already out in the open, accompanied by some interior details as well.

More details

The latest spy pictures have also revealed the dual-screen layout of the dashboard. The dashboard layout seems to be inspired from Mercedes and this is the first time that the unit has been captured while it is on.

Spy picture credits: @indiancarfundamentals on Instagram

Expected changes

The spy shots reveal that one half of the touchscreen will be used for display of infotainment/access car settings or change them while the other half on the driver side, will display info like speed, gear engaged, fuel level, etc. Spy shots which were captured earlier also revealed revamped interior, flat-bottom steering wheel and rotary knobs on the centre console. Other portions of the dashboard can be seen covered in camouflage sheets. Talking about the exteriors of the Mahindra XUV500, it will get new alloy wheels, an integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, new L-shaped LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess. A few other notable highlights include roof rails and the flush-fitting door handles. The XUV500 is renowned for being a feature-loaded car so it won’t be surprising if we get to see a panoramic sunroof as well.

Under the hood, Mahindra will be offering two engine options on the second-gen XUV500 right from the start. These would include an updated version of the mHawk diesel motor which will be dishing out more power and torque than the one which is on sale currently. Additionally, there will be a new mStallion petrol motor which will be on offer as well. The first half of 2021 will witness two new full-sized SUVs from the India car manufacturers in the form of new Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Gravitas.

Mahindra Thar’s price hike

Mahindra is enjoying a successful sprint currently, courtesy the huge popularity the new Thar has managed to garner. At present, the waiting period for the new Mahindra Thar is up to 7 months, which means if you book the SUV today, you’ll have to wait until May 2021 to drive it home. To curb this high demand, Mahindra has tried all possible methods like halting the sales of two base AX trims. However, the carmaker has now announced that the Mahindra Thar will undergo a new price hike. Mahindra has recently sent emails, SMS, and voice messages to the existing customers as well as the interested customers, regarding the price hike, which will be applicable from 1st December 2020.

The carmaker has confirmed that the last day to enjoy the booking at current pricing levels is 30th November 2020. This price hike was expected because the company was selling the new Mahindra Thar at an introductory price offer, starting at Rs 9.8 lakh and going up to Rs 13.75 lakhs for the top-spec model. The company will now drop this introductory pricing and thus, from 1st December onwards, you’ll need to spend a little more to get your hands behind the new Mahindra Thar.