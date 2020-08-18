2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal. The updated RTR 200 4V comes with exciting new features ranging from race-derived ABS, new LED headlamp, feather touch start, radial tyre and new graphics. But that’s not all, in this era of connectivity, its also equipped with TVS SmartXonnect a Bluetooth technology which enables Navigation, Call/SMS Alert, Lean Angle Meter and Race Telemetry.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, which loves to rev and produces 20bhp of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM. It will be available in two colours – Glossy Black and Pearl White.

Commenting on the launch, Mr R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to introduce the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. This product is a testament of our commitment towards delighting TVS Apache’s Nepal fans. The 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology, which we believe, will redefine performance biking.”

In India, TVS has introduced the NTORQ 125 in a new colour scheme for its Race Edition. The 125 Race Edition Yellow & Black comes with race-tuned fuel-injection (RT-Fi) technology, signature LED DRLs and LED headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with a hazard lamp which can be enabled by a red-coloured switch. The vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree. The scooter comes in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic yellow colour.

The scooter is paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users can access special race-inspired User Interface. The two-wheeler comes with 124.8cc engine which churns out a maximum power of 6.9 kW at 7000 RPM and maximum torque of 10.5 Nm at 5500 RPM. TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Yellow & Black is priced at Rs. 74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi).