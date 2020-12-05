2021 Honda CB1300s Unveiled and They Are a Nostalgic Ride Down the Lane!

While most of the manufacturers are trying to develop motorcycles with earth-shattering amounts of performance, cutting-edge electronics and razor-sharp looks, Honda has taken the wraps off 2021 CB1300 Super Four and CB1300 Super Bol D’or. Both these retro-styled motorcycles are an attempt to keep the Universal Japanese Motorcycle format alive. Apart from these ‘standard’ motorcycles, Honda has also unveiled their SP versions. But the sad part is, we might not be able to swing our legs on these beauties because well, they are limited to Japan only.

More details

Honda introduced the UJM format with the 1969 CB750 and then soon got followed by the likes of Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki. These Japanese giants used to rule the world of two-wheels in the 70s and 80s.

The timeless design

Honda has kept the design philosophy and that is the power of simple things, they are basic in nature but sometimes, they hit hard because they instil the sense of nostalgia. And that is what these beauties do. The lines flow seamlessly from front to the back.

The Bol D’or comes with a half fairing and a tinted windscreen while their golden rims add to the overall visual flair. The styling dates back to the ’80s and looks authentic. Sometimes, it is better to leave the classics just like the way they were. There’s no need to fiddle around with the design of some motorcycles in order to make them look modern. Some motorcycles are meant to remind you of the years gone by. And this is what makes these motorcycles special. They don’t give you a peek into the future, they make you shudder with a hit of nostalgia.

Specifications; but do they matter?

Talking about the engine now, these beauties derive power from a 1,284cc inline-four, liquid-cooled, 4-valve per head, DOHC motor which pumps out 110PS and 118Nm. Gearbox comprises of a six-speed unit controlled by a slip-and-assist clutch. The compression ratio stands at 9.6:1. The stats might not be mind-numbing, especially if we bring the huge inline-four engine into the equation but that’s the whole catch! These machines aren’t made to shatter lap records. The performance is more than enough to carry around the heft of these machines with ease and with grace!

On the regular models, suspension duties are handled by simple telescopic fork and twin shocks. Even the braking hardware are not-so-fancy Nissin twin-piston floating callipers. The SP, however, adds a little bling by utilizing Ohlins and have a lot more adjustability. Even the braking hardware are Brembo monobloc callipers. The official prices of all the four motorcycles will be out on December 21st!