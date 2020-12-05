2021 KTM Duke 125 Arrives at Dealerships

The KTM Duke 125 is a fun little motorcycle and currently enjoys absolutely no competition in the 125cc performance-oriented motorcycle segment, at least in India. It was launched in 2018 and the main motive behind its introduction was to make the Austrian brand more accessible to a wider spectrum of riders. It has been enjoying a pretty successful stint and now, KTM is all prepped up to roll out its updated version. The 2021 Duke 125 has already started reaching dealerships and as the spy pics suggest, it is a major overhaul over the outgoing model.

More details

The 2021 KTM Duke 125, as seen in the spy shots shared by MRD vlogs on Instagram, clearly draws inspiration from its elder sibling, the BS6 Duke 200.

Picture credits: MRD Vlogs on Instagram

Visible changes

The visual differences are quite prominent as it now follows the same design philosophy seen in other bigger KTM nakeds like the Duke 200. It now looks more in line with the rest of its cousins. The front end is now sharper than before and includes a new headlamp unit. It might still make do with halogen lamp though. Other cosmetic upgrades include new tank decals and extended tank shrouds while the rear end looks inspired too, from the bigger KTMs.

The frame is now split-unit and now comes with a rear sub-frame which might make it handle a bit better than before. We expect that the fuel tank capacity must have increased to 13.5 litres, just like the other KTMs. 2021 125 Duke will also be getting the same LCD screen as that of 200 Duke. With all these changes, we expect it to weigh around 7-8 kgs more than before, as was the case with the Duke 200.

Specifications

Other cycle parts including the engine is expected to remain exactly the same as before. Powering this entry-level Duke is a DOHC, 4 valve, liquid cooled and fuel injected unit which gives the bike a power output of 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and a twisting force of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This power goes to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. Anchorage duties are taken care of by a radially mounted 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm unit at the rear.

The Duke 125 also comes with a single channel ABS module and rear-wheel lift mitigation as standard. Suspension system comprises 43 mm WP upside-down forks at the front and WP monoshock unit at the rear. With all these updates, we expect KTM to increase the prices of the 2021 Duke 125. Expect it to cost around INR 6-10k more than before.