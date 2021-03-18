9,498 Units Of Toyota Urban Cruiser Recalled Over Airbag Issue

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser last year and as you might already know, the Urban Cruiser is Toyota’s version of Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza. And now, it is being reported that Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for the Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV that was launched in September last year. A total of 9,498 units of the model built between 28th July 2020 and 11th February 2021 come under the recall exercise.

More details

The key reason behind it is a possible issue related to the driver side airbag module assembly. The authorized Toyota dealers will contact owners of the affected vehicles to inspect their cars and rectify the faulty component at free of cost.

The Urban Cruiser is available in three variants, namely Mid-grade, High-grade and Premium-grade. All the variants are available with a manual transmission or an automatic.

Unlike Glanza which almost looks like a doppelganger of the Baleno, the Urban Cruiser sports some changes over the Brezza. It will help Toyota in placing the Urban Cruiser as a separate offering rather than a spin-off of the Brezza. The Urban Cruiser’s fascia features a two-slat, wedge-cut grille with chrome inserts and a trapezoidal fog lamp area, which a lot of people believe, strongly resembles with elder SUVs from Toyota like the Fortuner. It is further accompanied with dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels.

The Urban Cruiser’s interiors use a dual-tone dark brown shade. Some of the key features on the Urban Cruiser SUV include push start and stop, automatic climate control which will be standard across all variants, smart play cast touchscreen, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and electrochromic rearview mirror.

It comes equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol 4 cylinder engine available with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as an automatic gearbox producing a satisfactory 103bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. The company claims a decent 17 kmpl mileage on roads. All AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech which includes an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start-stop).