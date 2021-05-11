2020 Suzuki Hayabusa vs 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: Which One Is Faster?

When Suzuki revealed the 2021 Hayabusa, in an expected manner, it went viral in the automotive circles. While people were expecting some extra-terrestrial wizardry or at least a supercharger or a turbocharger, Suzuki went ahead and reduced the maximum power output. To be honest, we didn’t see it coming. The current crop of superbikes are breaching the 200PS mark quite easily and are getting super close to the bikes that get featured in the premier class of MotoGP, at least in terms of overall performance. In the same wake, the news of new-gen Hayabusa making lesser power was taken with a pinch of salt.

But the reality could be different because it isn’t all about the performance numbers after all. It is about how the power is transferred to the ground in the real world.

It became a highly debatable topic and people started doubting the cred of the new Suzuki Hayabusa. For instance, the 2020 Hayabusa puts down 197bhp at 9,500rpm and 155Nm of peak torque at 7,200rpm while the latest-gen makes 190PS of power and 150Nm of peak twisties.

The thought lingered in the air that the new Hayabusa isn’t even faster than its outgoing model. Suzuki Australia recently uploaded a video on YouTube of the ultimate showdown. 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa vs the latest avatar of the Peregrine Falcon… on a drag strip because the Busa is all about decimating the straights. The previous iteration of the Hayabusa is piloted by Maurice Allen, 4 times National Pro Stock Champion while the new-gen Busa is helmed by Steve Martin, World Endurance Champion and Australian Superbike Champion.

After the lights go green, both the Busas can be seen going neck to neck to shatter the quarter-mile drag as fast as possible. But the difference becomes imminent a couple of seconds later as the new-gen Busa manages to sprint past the old Busa.

The finish line and makes it clear and establishes the fact that the new Busa is indeed faster than 2020 one. The 2021 iteration of the Busa managed to clock 10.03 while the older Busa wasn’t too far behind with its 10.14 timing. The difference might not be that much but it is still enough to put it out there that the new Busa is better. Sure, the difference isn’t substantial but then the updates aren’t either. The new-gen Busa is more of an evolution rather than a revolution. We can expect Suzuki to surprise us with the next Busa. If reports are to be believed, Suzuki is indeed working on a huge update for the Hayabusa!