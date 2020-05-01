2020 Skoda Rapid TSI BS6 Details Revealed

Skoda India had started accepting bookings for the 2020 Rapid from 16th March onwards. The Skoda Rapid is all set to go on sale in BS6 form, armed with a new 1.0-litre TSi turbo-petrol engine. However, in a new update, the variant details have been revealed now and the booking amount has been reduced from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 25,000.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid will be available in 5 variants – Active, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. Like the BS4 model, the Rapid Active will be the entry-level model and will only be available in Candy White and Carbon Steel exterior colour options. On the other hand, the Ambition and Style variants will be offered with additional Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown colour options over the Active trim. The Onyx will be offered in Candy White and Lapiz Blue colours while the range-topping Monte Carlo will also only be available in two exterior finishes, the aforementioned Candy White and Flash Red. Interestingly, the previously run ‘Onyx’ limited edition is now offered as a standard variant in the Rapid BS6.

The big update, however, lies under the hood. As mentioned earlier at the AutoExpo, 2020, the Skoda Rapid will now be powered by a new BS6 compliant 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that develops a generous 110PS of power and 175Nm of peak torque. This powertrain made its India debut in the Polo and the Vento. However, unlike its VW siblings, the Rapid will initially be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. A 6-speed automatic transmission will join the range a few months later. As it is already known, the 1.5-litre TDI and 1.6-litre MPI powertrain options have been discontinued.

The updated Rapid won’t come with any cosmetic changes. Apart from the mechanical update, the Rapid remains more or less similar to its BS4 predecessor. Even though Skoda has started accepting the bookings, the prices of the 2020 Rapid are yet to be revealed. The BS6 Skoda Rapid could be priced between Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 16 lakh(both prices ex-showroom, India). The updated sedan will be among the first cars to launch in India once the lockdown ends. Once introduced, the Rapid TSI will lock horns with the VW Vento BS6, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and the upcoming 2020 Honda City.