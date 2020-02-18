2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Launched; Prices Start At INR 4.89 Lakh

Unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo, the facelifted, 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis has now been officially launched. The hatchback will be available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Prices start at INR 4.89 lakh for the Sigma trim, INR 5.66 lakh for the Delta, INR 5.89 lakh for the Delta and INR 6.72 lakh for the Zeta. Among these, the AGS gearbox or AMT option is available on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trim, prices for which are INR 6.13 lakh, INR 6.36 lakh and INR 7.19 lakh, respectively. The Ignis is also being offered in dual-tone colour options in Zeta and Alpha variants. The price for a dual-tone Ignis is Rs. 13,000/- above the corresponding variants. All the above prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The new Ignis is also available in two new colour options – Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue. Inside, the car gets dual-tone ivory interiors with a new pattern for the seat fabric. The new Ignis also offers two customization options – Acropolis and Scorchertheme. For 2020, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will only be available with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to either a manual or AMT gearbox. The BS6-compliant, 1.2-litre, VVT engine cranks out 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4,200 clicks. This motor is arguably the best among all engines with similar displacement. It is rev-happy, frugal, smooth and reliable.

In terms of design, the fascia has been updated with a new grille and an all-new bumper which gets a prominent faux skid plate highlighted in silver and features repositioned fog lamps. The hatchback now also gets black cladding on the sides and a rear bumper, which like the front unit, gets a silver-finished skid plate and reflectors on each side. Top-spec trims also add roof rails and a rear spoiler to the feature list. Inside, everything else is identical to the previous-gen version, however, a new addition is Maruti’s Smartplay Studio for the infotainment display.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki NEXA portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers.”