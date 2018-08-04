2018 Honda Africa Twin India Deliveries Begin

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently celebrated the first Anniversary of its adventure tourer, the Africa Twin in India. The celebrations begun with the first deliveries of 2018 Africa Twin, marking the 100th unit sale of Made in India Africa Twin in the country.

Honda flagged off a special ‘True Adventure Anniversary Ride’ for the adventure tribe (Africa Twin owners). Flagged off from Bangalore, the 3-day ride will cut across Karnataka, Kerala & Tamil Nadu through the most exciting terrains. Lush green landscapes, jungle trails and sharp hair pin bends will give riders an opportunity to experience the power and performance of the machine under diverse conditions.

2018 Africa Twin

Honda also announced the winners of ‘MotoGP live’ lucky draw for Africa Twin customers. Few lucky Africa Twin customers will get an opportunity to watch the MotoGP race live in Malaysia in 1st week of November 2018.

The 2018 edition of the Africa Twin is now equipped with more powerful features like Throttle by wire, 3 Riding Modes, 7 level Honda selectable Torque Control and now comes with increased riding functionality. Check out a detailed walkaround video of the new 2018 Honda Africa Twin below:

2018 Africa Twin is priced attractively at INR 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in GP Red colour scheme. For enquiries, customers can contact or visit Honda’s exclusive sales and service Wing World outlets located across 22 cities.