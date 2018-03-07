2018 Geneva Motor Show: Rimac C_Two Hypercar Arrives, Does 0-100 Kmph In 1.85 Seconds

Among the vehicles that caught the attention of the crowds at the ongoing 2018 Geneva International Motor Show are the Bugatti Chiron Sport, Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder and the Range Rover SV Coupe to name a few. Croatia based manufacturer Rimac is one of the latest entries to that list.

The hypercar manufacturer, which is famous for its Rimac One concept, has showcased an all new product at the motor show, known as the Rimac C_Two. The Rimac C_Two is faster and more powerful than its predecessor, producing a ballistic 1,914PS and of power and 2,300 Nm of torque from its electric motors. These figures help the hypercar attain speeds of 0-100 kmph (60mph) in just 1.85 seconds, making it faster than the Tesla Roadster which achieves the mark in 1.90 seconds. This feat also makes its one of the fastest vehicles on the planet! Did we mention that the model has a top speed of 412 kmph?

Just as the Concept One, the Rimac C_Two has one motor for each of its four wheels, while using a set of single speed gearboxes at the front and a set of two speed gearboxes at the rear. All these four motors work together via all wheel torque vectoring. You can also configure the whole drivetrain to your liking, from things like shutting down any of the two axles to a 50-50 split.

At the heart of the Rimac C_Two is a large 120kWh battery with liquid-cooled thermal management system, helping keep the temperatures of the battery low during conditions where the model is driven fast, such as on the track. Worried about the range of this electric beauty? Fear not, as Rimac promises a range of 650 kms.

Inside, the Rimac C_Two hypercar comes loaded to the gills with technology such as Level 4 autonomous capability, which in turn means that the on-board computers can drive the car without the need of human intervention. Also on offer are eight on-board cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, a lidar, six radars, auto braking and ‘exceptionally precise’ GPS. The model also features facial recognition to lock and unlock the hypercar and start it without the need of a key. All this sounds tempting, eh? But what is the price? It hasn’t been announced yet. What we do know though is the fact that only 150 units of the C_Two will be built, with deliveries beginning in 2020. Before we forget, don’t miss that beautifully stacked fire extinguisher inside in the image gallery below!