2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Images, Features, Tech Specs, Fuel Economy, Expected Price and Launch Date

After the new Triumph Street Triple S, it’s the range topping RS variant that will be heading to India soon. Triumph Motorcycles India has released a teaser of the upcoming model although there’s no update about the mid-range Street Triple R variant. While wait for more details on that front, let us walk you through all the details of the upcoming 2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Price (Expected)

The Street Triple RS packs a more premium list of hardware which will mean that the motorcycle will carry a significantly higher price tag than the Street Triple S model that retails at INR 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the motorcycle to arrive at around INR 11 lakh (ex-showroom) tag.

October 7, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-3-600x372.jpg

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Expected Launch Date

Triumph Motorcycles India has not mentioned any specific dates for the model launch but we expect it to happen over the next few weeks. We will keep you posted about all the latest updates.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Features and Details

Based on the same chassis as the outgoing Street Triple, the 2017 model receives a revised swing arm and new mounting points. A few features available across the model range include a quickshifter, a slipper clutch, full LED headlamp, fully digital five inch colour TFT display (controlled through a five way joystick). The RS variant features Showa 41mm upside down big piston forks with 115mm front wheel travel, adjustable compression damping, rebound damping upfront and adjustable preload and Ohlins STX40 fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir RSU, 131mm rear wheel travel at the rear.

October 7, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-4-600x370.jpg

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Engine and Performance

Powering the bike is the new 765cc engine which is claimed to shed about 1.5 kg over the outgoing version. This engine is available in three states of tune: 111 BHP with 71 Nm of torque, 116BHP with 75 Nm of torque, and 121 BHP with 75 Nm of torque for the Street Triple S, Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS trims respectively. This engine comes mated to a six speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheel.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Safety

Braking duties are performed by Twin 310mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers upfront and Single 220mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper at rear. Safety net includes ride-by-wire, switchable traction control and switchable ABS.

October 7, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-6-600x450.jpg

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Technical Specifications

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION
TypeLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Capacity765cc
Bore Stroke77.99mm / 53.38mm
Compression12.65:1
Max Power123PS / 121.2bhp (90.4 kW) @ 11700rpm
Max Torque77Nm @ 10800rpm
SystemMultipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control
ExhaustStainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer
Final driveO ring chain
ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip-assisted
Gearbox6-speed
CHASSIS
FrameFront – Aluminium beam twin spar. Rear – 2 piece high pressure die cast
SwingarmTwin-sided, cast aluminium alloy
Front WheelsCast aluminium alloy 5-spoke 17 x 3.5in
Rear WheelsCast aluminium alloy 5-spoke 17 x 5.5in
Front Tyre120/70ZR17
Rear Tyre180/55ZR17
Front SuspensionShowa 41mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and adjustable preload
Rear SuspensionOhlins STX40 fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir RSU, 131mm rear wheel travel.
Brakes FrontTwin 310mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, switchable ABS
Brakes RearSingle 220mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS
Instrument Display and FunctionsFull-colour, 5″ TFT instrument pack with 2x Themes, 3x styles and high/low contrast options
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Width Handlebars735mm
Height Without Mirror1085mm
Seat Height825mm
Wheelbase1410mm
Rake23.9º
Trail100mm
Dry Weight166kg
Tank Capacity17.4l
FUEL CONSUMPTION
Fuel Consumption4.7 L/100km

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Video

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Image Gallery

