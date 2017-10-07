2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Images, Features, Tech Specs, Fuel Economy, Expected Price and Launch Date

After the new Triumph Street Triple S, it’s the range topping RS variant that will be heading to India soon. Triumph Motorcycles India has released a teaser of the upcoming model although there’s no update about the mid-range Street Triple R variant. While wait for more details on that front, let us walk you through all the details of the upcoming 2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Price (Expected)

The Street Triple RS packs a more premium list of hardware which will mean that the motorcycle will carry a significantly higher price tag than the Street Triple S model that retails at INR 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the motorcycle to arrive at around INR 11 lakh (ex-showroom) tag.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Expected Launch Date

Triumph Motorcycles India has not mentioned any specific dates for the model launch but we expect it to happen over the next few weeks. We will keep you posted about all the latest updates.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Features and Details

Based on the same chassis as the outgoing Street Triple, the 2017 model receives a revised swing arm and new mounting points. A few features available across the model range include a quickshifter, a slipper clutch, full LED headlamp, fully digital five inch colour TFT display (controlled through a five way joystick). The RS variant features Showa 41mm upside down big piston forks with 115mm front wheel travel, adjustable compression damping, rebound damping upfront and adjustable preload and Ohlins STX40 fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir RSU, 131mm rear wheel travel at the rear.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Engine and Performance

Powering the bike is the new 765cc engine which is claimed to shed about 1.5 kg over the outgoing version. This engine is available in three states of tune: 111 BHP with 71 Nm of torque, 116BHP with 75 Nm of torque, and 121 BHP with 75 Nm of torque for the Street Triple S, Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS trims respectively. This engine comes mated to a six speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheel.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Safety

Braking duties are performed by Twin 310mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers upfront and Single 220mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper at rear. Safety net includes ride-by-wire, switchable traction control and switchable ABS.

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Technical Specifications

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder Capacity 765cc Bore Stroke 77.99mm / 53.38mm Compression 12.65:1 Max Power 123PS / 121.2bhp (90.4 kW) @ 11700rpm Max Torque 77Nm @ 10800rpm System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer Final drive O ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip-assisted Gearbox 6-speed CHASSIS Frame Front – Aluminium beam twin spar. Rear – 2 piece high pressure die cast Swingarm Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy Front Wheels Cast aluminium alloy 5-spoke 17 x 3.5in Rear Wheels Cast aluminium alloy 5-spoke 17 x 5.5in Front Tyre 120/70ZR17 Rear Tyre 180/55ZR17 Front Suspension Showa 41mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and adjustable preload Rear Suspension Ohlins STX40 fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir RSU, 131mm rear wheel travel. Brakes Front Twin 310mm floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, switchable ABS Brakes Rear Single 220mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS Instrument Display and Functions Full-colour, 5″ TFT instrument pack with 2x Themes, 3x styles and high/low contrast options DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS Width Handlebars 735mm Height Without Mirror 1085mm Seat Height 825mm Wheelbase 1410mm Rake 23.9º Trail 100mm Dry Weight 166kg Tank Capacity 17.4l FUEL CONSUMPTION Fuel Consumption 4.7 L/100km

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Video

2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Image Gallery