Home News 2017 Maruti Suzuki Autoprix Bengaluru Edition Concludes
2017 Maruti Suzuki Autoprix Bengaluru Edition Concludes

2017 Maruti Suzuki Autoprix Bengaluru Edition Concludes

By Aditya NadkarniSeptember 11, 2017

The Bengaluru leg of Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) concluded at the Auto Museum Ground, Mailasandra. This was the first round of the nationwide competition being held across 7 cities. Bengaluru witnessed three days where over 100 contestants competed on a specially curated undulated track with tight and twisty turns and variations in surface.

September 11, 2017-Maruti-Suzuki-Autoprix-concludes-in-Bengaluru-600x400.jpg

The  2017 Maruti Suzuki Autoprix (Season 1) is giving the participants a chance to literally arrive and drive, with a simple on the spot registration process where people can participate with their everyday cars without modification and graduate to cross country rallies in future.

The contest reached out to many motorsport enthusiasts eager to showcase their grit and test their driving skills, by providing them an opportunity to taste the adrenaline rush in a safer environment. The racing contest will be carried forward in Pune, with its first West Zone round being held on  22nd, 23rd and 24th of September. The winners of the Bangalore round will now further compete in South Zone’s second round held in Coimbatore from 27th – 29th October.

September 11, 2017-Maruti-Suzuki-Autoprix-2017-Season-1-1-600x400.jpg

Some notable mentions from the journey in Bengaluru:

  • Nazi Muddin(Maruti Suzuki Esteem) was the fastest amateur
  • Dhruva Chandrashekar (Cedia)was the overall fastest
  • Supriya Jambunathan (Maruti Suzuki Swift) was the fastest female

Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) will be held over 5 months, comprising of 7 rounds covering Bengaluru, Pune, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Gurgaon and Indore. The finale will be held in Greater Noida at Buddh International Circuit. The national champion of Maruti Suzuki Autorpix 2017 (Season1) will bag the all new Maruti Suzuki Swift, while there are cash prizes to be won by the winners of city rounds.

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

New Ford EcoSport And EcoSport ST-Line - Image Gallery

2017 Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Report - Image Gallery

Jaguar E-Type Zero - Image Gallery

2017-hyundai-verna

2017 Next-Gen Hyundai Verna - Image Gallery