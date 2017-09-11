2017 Maruti Suzuki Autoprix Bengaluru Edition Concludes

The Bengaluru leg of Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) concluded at the Auto Museum Ground, Mailasandra. This was the first round of the nationwide competition being held across 7 cities. Bengaluru witnessed three days where over 100 contestants competed on a specially curated undulated track with tight and twisty turns and variations in surface.

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Autoprix (Season 1) is giving the participants a chance to literally arrive and drive, with a simple on the spot registration process where people can participate with their everyday cars without modification and graduate to cross country rallies in future.

The contest reached out to many motorsport enthusiasts eager to showcase their grit and test their driving skills, by providing them an opportunity to taste the adrenaline rush in a safer environment. The racing contest will be carried forward in Pune, with its first West Zone round being held on 22nd, 23rd and 24th of September. The winners of the Bangalore round will now further compete in South Zone’s second round held in Coimbatore from 27th – 29th October.

Some notable mentions from the journey in Bengaluru:

Nazi Muddin(Maruti Suzuki Esteem) was the fastest amateur

Dhruva Chandrashekar (Cedia)was the overall fastest

Supriya Jambunathan (Maruti Suzuki Swift) was the fastest female

Maruti Suzuki Autoprix 2017 (Season 1) will be held over 5 months, comprising of 7 rounds covering Bengaluru, Pune, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Gurgaon and Indore. The finale will be held in Greater Noida at Buddh International Circuit. The national champion of Maruti Suzuki Autorpix 2017 (Season1) will bag the all new Maruti Suzuki Swift, while there are cash prizes to be won by the winners of city rounds.