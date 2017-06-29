200th Ford Assured Dealership Inaugurated In India

Ford Assured, the pre-owned car business of Ford India recently achieved the milestone of 200th sales/ showroom outlets. Launched in 2011, Ford Assured, according to the company, has guaranteed transparency, right quality and pricing to customers in India. Ford Assured is one of the pre-owned car set-up in India offering company warranty and credit offerings to used car buyers of all makes.

Unlike the unorganized sector, Ford Assured follows a transparent mode to calculate the value of cars, by taking into consideration even values of accessories and insurance. That said, checking of the car history and finance is done to prevent any possible fraud. Ford Assured also offers a warranty of 20,000 kms/1 year on along with two free services by Ford technicians on Ford as well as select non-Ford vehicles.

The company said that the timely transfer of ownership documents along with financial support from Ford Credit has made Ford Assured one of the most trusted names in the business of used cars. The servicing of Ford Assured cars is supported by a growing retail distributor network. Ford sells genuine parts across the country to get the car serviced from multi-brand workshops to your mechanic.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, vice president, sales, Ford India, said, “Be it buyer or seller, the customer is always assured of trust, transparency, and peace-of-mind with Ford Assured. With the used car segment being almost one-and-a-half times bigger than the new car market, Ford Assured has carved a niche for itself offering aone-stop solution to customers. With the right business fundamental along with transparency and attentiveness at its core, Ford Assured is all set for many more remarkable milestones in India.”