LIVE: 2017 BMW 5-Series India Launch: Details, Images And Prices

Here are a few images of the all new BMW 5-Series. You can have a look at our detailed image gallery towards the end of the post.

All four variants of the new BMW 5-Series arrive on the stage

Sachin Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador for BMW India, takes the stage

BMW India has launched the all new 5-Series, with prices starting at INR 49.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Following are the variant wise prices:

BMW 530i Sport line: INR 49.90 lakh

BMW 530i Luxury line: INR 49.90 lakh

BMW 520d Luxury line: INR 53.60 lakh

BMW 530d M-Sport: INR 61.30 lakh

The 2017 BMW 5-Series receives features such as gesture control (recognizes six pre-programmed hand gestures), surround view camera for parking, wireless charging for mobile phones and display key and ambient lighting with six modes.

The stage is set for the launch of the all new BMW 5-Series

German luxury automobile manufacturer BMW is set to launch the all new 5-Series in India today. Prior to the launch, the upcoming 5-Series was spotted in India on a flat-bed. The Indian arm of the Bavarian company even released a few teasers of the new 5-Series a week ahead of its launch. With the live launch webcast yet to begin, let us tell you a few details what the new BMW 5-Series has to offer.

Based on BMW’s Custer Architecture (CLAR) platform, the all new BMW 5-Series is 100 kgs lighter than the outgoing model, courtesy of light weight, high strength material used in its chassis. Currently in its seventh generation, the 5-Series will be assembled at the company’s Chennai facility where it is imported as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit.

Dimension wise, the 2017 BMW 5-Series 36mm longer, 6mm wider and 2mm taller over its predecessor. In fact, the wheelbase of the new 5-Series too has been increased by 7mm. Feature wise, the model will come equipped with gesture control, Heads-Up Display (HUD), 10.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system, intelligent voice assist, wireless charging, remote control parking, Nappa leather interiors and massage function for the second row.

BMW is likely to offer three engine options on the all new 5-Series. These options are likely to include a 252 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine, 190 hp 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 256 hp 3.0-litre diesel engine. Available as standard across the variant line-up would be an eight speed automatic transmission. Once launched in India, the all new 2017 BMW 5-Series will lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, Jaguar XF, Audi A6 and the Volvo S90.

Stay tuned for updates and don’t forget to keep hitting that refresh button. You can also watch the live webcast of the new BMW 5-Series launch here:

Following is an image gallery of the 2017 BMW 5-Series: