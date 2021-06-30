1000HP Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Revealed

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has been in development since 2016 and is the brand’s first hypercar. Now, Aston Martin has unveiled an even more hardcore version of the Valkyrie called the AMR Pro. The AMR Pro will be the track-focused version of the Valkyrie and it will not be a hybrid, unlike the Valkyrie.

More details

It will have different aerodynamics compared to the Valkyrie and is claimed to complete a lap of the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit in three minutes and 20 seconds. The car is said to be substantially different from the standard Valkyrie.

Changes over the standard Valkyrie

The wheelbase has been stretched by 15 inches with a huge front splitter and rear hung wing adding 10.5 inches to the overall length. The front and rear tracks have been increased by 3.8 and 4.5 inches respectively. The AMR Pro will be capable of producing twice as much downforce as the standard car. This will help in achieving up to 3 G’s of lateral acceleration and managing the claimed lap time of the Le Mans.

The AMR Pro won’t be using the hybrid system of the regular car and will lose an unspecified amount of weight. The loss of hybrid assistance also means loss in power which is now 1000hp as opposed to the 1160hp before. The engine is a naturally aspirated Cosworth developed V12 which revs up to a crazy 11,000rpm.

The AMR Pro features carbon fibre bodywork and carbon suspension wishbones to lose weight over the standard Valkyrie. Aston Martin plans to produce 40 units of the AMR Pro and two prototypes, this is more than the originally planned 25 cars.

Dedicated track days

The buyers will get to attend special Valkyrie only track days at international circuits around the world where they will be evaluated whether they can handle the hypercar. It’s not easy taming a 1000hp+ beast which is supposedly one of the fastest non-racing cars in the world and Aston Martin will personally establish who will be fit to handle the hypercar.

Pricing hasn’t been disclosed yet and we don’t expect it to be either considering the exclusivity and the clientele of it. The deliveries of the Valkyrie AMR Pro will start by the last quarter of this year.