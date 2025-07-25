₹98,117 Marvel Magic! TVS NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition Brings Captain America’s Spirit to the Streets

Quick Overview
- This isn’t just a scooter—it’s Captain America on two wheels
- Features a new military camo-inspired design that’s full of Marvel vibes
- Comes with SmartXonnect™ tech to keep you connected while riding
- Priced at ₹98,117 (ex-showroom Delhi), it’s now available across India
Intro: When Commutes Get a Superhero Upgrade
Imagine this—you’re at a traffic signal, the usual chaos around you, and someone rolls up next to you on a scooter that looks straight out of a Marvel movie. No, you’re not dreaming. That’s TVS’s latest NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition, and it’s bringing some serious superhero energy to our streets.
Inspired by none other than Captain America, this special edition scooter isn’t just a paint job. It’s a mood, a statement, and a tiny slice of the Marvel Universe rolling through your city. For anyone who’s ever rooted for Steve Rogers, this scooter feels like the closest thing to being a superhero in daily life.
Design That Speaks to the Marvel Fan in You
TVS is no stranger to cool collabs, and their Super Squad Series has already thrilled fans with superhero-themed scooters. But this one? The Super Soldier Edition is a fresh reimagining of Captain America’s legacy, wrapped in rugged camo graphics, the iconic star, and bold detailing that’s built to turn heads.
It’s not cheesy. It’s not overdone. It’s just… right. The kind of design that makes you want to park it where people can see it.
The Scooter That Gets You (and Your Phone)
And let’s not forget what’s under the skin. The TVS NTORQ 125 was already a winner with its zippy 124.8cc engine and sharp handling. But the icing on this superhero cake is the SmartXonnect™ tech. You can pair your phone to get turn-by-turn navigation, ride data, call alerts—basically, everything today’s rider actually needs.
It’s the scooter equivalent of a sidekick who never lets you down.
Made for the Young, the Bold, the Slightly Nerdy
This isn’t just for Marvel fans. It’s for people who love to stand out. For the rider who wants something unique, who’s tired of the same old grays and blacks.
With a sharp body, split grab rails, stealthy exhaust, and digital console, the NTORQ still feels as sharp as ever—but now, with a dose of superhero swagger. If you love putting personality into everything—your clothes, your playlists, even your scooter—this one’s for you.
Hero Looks, Not a Hero Budget
Now, here’s the kicker—it’s priced at ₹98,117 (ex-showroom Delhi). Yup, all that Marvel goodness, that camo paint, that smart tech, without needing Tony Stark’s wallet. And the best part? It’s already available across TVS dealerships nationwide. So if you’ve been thinking of upgrading your ride, maybe it’s time to join the Super Squad.
At-a-Glance: The Hero’s Stats
|What You Get
|Why It Matters
|Edition Name
|NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition
|Design Inspiration
|Captain America / Marvel Avengers
|Styling
|Military camo, bold graphics, star insignia
|Smart Features
|SmartXonnect™: Phone pairing, nav, alerts, ride data
|Engine
|124.8cc—quick, reliable, great for city zips
|Target Audience
|Gen Z, Marvel fans, tech-savvy riders
|Price (Delhi, ex-showroom)
|₹98,117
|Availability
|All TVS dealerships, from this month
Conclusion: Not Just a Scooter—It’s a Feeling
Let’s be honest—we don’t buy rides just for mileage and specs. We buy them for how they make us feel. And the TVS NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition? It makes you feel unstoppable.
It’s bold, it’s smart, and it carries the spirit of a hero we’ve all grown up admiring. It’s for the everyday commuter who dreams big. For the student, the young professional, the Marvel fan, or just someone who loves a bit of flair in life.
Because why ride regular when you can ride like a Super Soldier?