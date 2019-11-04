MV Agusta Unveils The New Brutale 1000 RR And Superveloce 800

Italian superbike manufacturer, MV Agusta has unveiled 2 new bikes, the Superveloce 800 and the Brutale 1000 RR, ahead of the EICMA 2019. MV Agusta claims, that the new Brutale 1000 RR is set to be the fastest naked bike in the world, while the Superveloce 800 would be a retro-classic bike with modern technology and full fairing. Have a look!

Also Read: MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Range Launched In India

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

As we all know, the Italian brand, MV Agusta is known to make some incredibly beautiful motorcycles, however, this time they have decided to take a powerful 1000cc engine and fit it on a naked streetfighter bike and give it a bold and aggressive stance, the result was then called the Brutale 1000 RR. Just like its younger siblings from the Brutale lineup, this bike also gets an attractive design and a bunch of high-tech features and rider assists. Mechanically, the bike is fitted with a 4-cylinder, 998cc engine that produces over 208 HP of power at 13,000 rpm and 116 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. This engine is then paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Apart from all this, the bike also gets a set of 17” forged aluminium alloy wheels, a 120/70 – ZR 17 front tyre and a 200/55 – ZR 17 rear tyre, which makes this bike look even more attractive and appealing. Also, the bike will be available in 2 paint schemes: Ago Red and Metallic Avio Grey-Fluo Yellow.

MV Agusta Superveloce 800

The Superveloce 800 is MV Agusta’s latest fully-faired bike and it will be launched at the EICMA 2019. However, MV Agusta decided to preview this bike on their website ahead of its official launch. The new Superveloce 800 is a retro-inspired bike that gets a classic design with modern technology systems. This bike is fitted with a 3-cylinder, 798cc engine that produces over 148 HP of power at 13,000 rpm and about 88 Nm of peak torque at 10,600 rpm and all this power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a couple of Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 2 tyres fitted on R17 aluminium alloy wheels. Also, the bike will be available in 2 paint schemes: Ago Red and Ice Pearl White. MV Agusta will be launching more bikes at the EICMA 2019, so stay tuned for more updates!