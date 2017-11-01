VIDEO: Watch This Modified Skoda Octavia RS Hit 277 Kmph On Indian Roads

Skoda India recently revealed that the Octavia RS is sold out for the current year and the next batch of the performance oriented sedan would arrive only in 2018. While a few enthusiasts wait for the next lot, one Octavia RS owner has gone ahead to modify his new ride for even better performance.

The Octavia RS, which produces 230 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque from its 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, achieves a top speed of 250 kmph under the stock state of tune. The folks at Bengaluru based Harmonixx Car Audio have taken these performance numbers a notch up, courtesy of an APR stage 2 engine remap.

Performance upgrades to the Skoda Octavia RS include an APR sourced Stage 2 remap, conical air filter, carbon-fibre intake with oil catch can, turbo muffler delete and a downpipe. Post the aforementioned modifications, the engine is said to be producing a power output of 336 PS and 547 Nm of torque. The top speed is claimed to have gone up by 30 kmph, taking the new figure to a whooping 280 kmph. You can see the APR tuned Octavia RS hitting 277 kmph in the video (courtesy Rushlane) below:

Disclaimer: Motoroids does not promote over-speeding on public roads. Always wear your seat-belts and follow traffic rules.