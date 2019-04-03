This Discontinued SUV Is Captivated By The Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Rolls Royce Cullinan, named after the largest diamond in the world, is arguably one of the most luxurious cars you can buy today. With the demand for high GC vehicles twisting arms of even sports car manufacturers to foray into the SUV segment, to build a huge, practical SUV, it seemed very natural for Rolls Royce to offer one. The brand has been known to offer the most luxurious rides for the rich and affluent, they just had to do that to a taller car. With debatable looks, the Cullinan does make some sit on the fence, but at a base price of INR 6.95 Crore, it offers everything a proper Rolls-Royce would.

But what if you don’t have that kind of money? So you take the Kit-car route. A great way of getting the car of your dreams, on a budget. With the use of inexpensive, used vehicles as the base, one can make extensive modifications and changes to mimic the appearance of their dream car. This is exactly what somebody has done to a car in the city of Hyderabad. This kit car mimics the look of the Cullinan, shining bright in a golden hue on the street. The front end gets the iconic Rolls Royce grille which has a huge on-road presence, indicating other road users to get out of your way while you gently zoom past. The headlight assembly looks very similar to that of the last generation Phantom, suggesting, it could have used an actual front end of an old Phantom.

In the comment section of this video, a comment posted by the uploader says that this kit car is based on the now discontinued Chevrolet Captiva SUV. With Chevrolet not operating in the country anymore, prices of the Captiva have dropped significantly in the used car market. Talking about the car, from a distance it looks quite neat and gets a bunch of chrome accents and 5-spoke alloy wheels. This short video does not cover many details but we assume that the same engine from the Captiva can be found under the bonnet. Linked below is the video we have been talking about, do have a look and let us know what you think on our social media pages.