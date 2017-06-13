Home Modified Cars Modified Hyundai Elite i20 With A GT Body Kit Looks Dashing
By Aditya NadkarniJune 13, 2017

Bengaluru based Motormind Automotive Design is a popular choice among locals if they wish to modify their cars. The automotive design company has produced quite a few aftermarket kits for vehicles such as the Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra XUV500. Another addition to that list is the GT body kit for the Hyundai Elite i20.

Hyundai Elite i20 GT body kit front 3 quarter

The model receives a few considerable changes to the exterior while the interior and engine specifications remain unchanged. Up-front, the model receives a redesigned bumper with integrated LED DRLs that also double up as turn indicators. The stock halogen headlamp setup makes way for a square shaped projector unit while the stock grille is replaced with a honeycomb pattern grille.

Also read: Made in India Hyperion-1 by Motormind Designs is shock and awe

On either side, the Elite i20 with the GT body kit gets an update in the form of aftermarket side skirts. Moving on to the posterior, the model receives a redesigned bumper with faux air inlets and a diffuser. Also on offer is a split style floating roof spoiler.

Hyundai Elite i20 GT body kit rear profile

As we mentioned before, there have been no changes to the engine and hence this Hyundai Elite i20 with the GT body kit continues to source power from a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that produces 83 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed manual transmission. What are your views on this modified Hyundai Elite i20? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Hyundai Elite i20 GT body kit front 3 quarter
Hyundai Elite i20 GT body kit rear profile

