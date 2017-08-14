Home Modified Bikes LML Scooter Customised To Be A Cafe Racer
LML Scooter Customised To Be A Cafe Racer

LML Scooter Customised To Be A Cafe Racer

By Suvil SusvirkarAugust 14, 2017

Ujjwal Kumar, a student of Bachelor of Vocational (B. Voc) in Automobile from G.B. Pant Institute of Technology recently shared his customised 2003 LML NV scooter which took the form of a cafe racer. Kumar says that there is no Scooter Based Cafe Racer in Indian Market and there is no such Automobile Projects that was ever made in the any Indian college. The 2-stroke 150cc scooter has undergone engine modification, body design upgrades and styling.

August 14, 2017-Custom-LML-Scooter-Cafe-Racer-5-600x400.jpg

Mechanically, Kumar has replaced the stock pistons with larger ones which he claims to have improved the engine performance and acceleration. The stock air filter has been replaced by a free flow unit. Performance is further enhanced with the use of a free flow custom exhaust below the left side panel of scooter.

August 14, 2017-Custom-LML-Scooter-Cafe-Racer-11-600x450.jpg

Visually, the scooter gets chopped side panels to enhance the air-flow to the engine for better cooling. The panel on the other side has been chopped to maintain the symmetry. The factory installed fuel tank has been replaced by a larger, 9-litre unit which should offer enhanced range to the custom built LML. It also gets cafe racer inspired rider only saddle and a rear cowl.

August 14, 2017-Custom-LML-Scooter-Cafe-Racer-1-600x450.jpg

Steering duties are performed by a Bajaj scooter sourced handlebar which is claimed to offer better comfort on road. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic fork suspension upfront and hydraulic dampers with increased height at the rear. Braking department has received an upgrade too and stopping power is now provided by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear.

Other features include a tubeless front tyre, LED DRL stripes, LED headlight, LED blinkers at the front and a LED tail lamp.

Features at glance: 

  • Based On 2003 LML NV 2-stroke 150cc Engine Scooter
  • Revised Styling
  • Upgraded Piston With Larger Diameter
  • Free Flow Air Filter
  • Free Flow Custom Exhaust
  • Larger Fuel Tank
  • Cafe Racer Inspired Seat and Cowl
  • Bajaj Scooter Sourced Handlebar
  • Telescopic Fork Suspension Upfront
  • Hydraulic Dampers with Increased Height At The Rear
  • Disc Brake At Front
  • Drum Brake At Rear
  • Front Tyre : 90/90-12 (Tubeless), Rim – 12 inch alloy
  • Rear Tyre : Tyre Rear – 3.5 X 10, Rim – Stock
  • Under Seat Battery Box With Charger And Fuse Box
  • Battery :- Amaron 12volt 5ah
  • LED DRL
  • LED Headlight
  • Front LED Indicators
  • Rear Stock NV bulb Indicators
  • LED Tail lamp

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Bugatti Chiron Getting Delivered To Owner - Image Gallery

Vanguard Moto Guzzi V7 Custom by Gannet Design - Image Gallery

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 - Image Gallery

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII - Image Gallery