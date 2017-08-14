LML Scooter Customised To Be A Cafe Racer

Ujjwal Kumar, a student of Bachelor of Vocational (B. Voc) in Automobile from G.B. Pant Institute of Technology recently shared his customised 2003 LML NV scooter which took the form of a cafe racer. Kumar says that there is no Scooter Based Cafe Racer in Indian Market and there is no such Automobile Projects that was ever made in the any Indian college. The 2-stroke 150cc scooter has undergone engine modification, body design upgrades and styling.

Mechanically, Kumar has replaced the stock pistons with larger ones which he claims to have improved the engine performance and acceleration. The stock air filter has been replaced by a free flow unit. Performance is further enhanced with the use of a free flow custom exhaust below the left side panel of scooter.

Visually, the scooter gets chopped side panels to enhance the air-flow to the engine for better cooling. The panel on the other side has been chopped to maintain the symmetry. The factory installed fuel tank has been replaced by a larger, 9-litre unit which should offer enhanced range to the custom built LML. It also gets cafe racer inspired rider only saddle and a rear cowl.

Steering duties are performed by a Bajaj scooter sourced handlebar which is claimed to offer better comfort on road. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic fork suspension upfront and hydraulic dampers with increased height at the rear. Braking department has received an upgrade too and stopping power is now provided by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear.

Other features include a tubeless front tyre, LED DRL stripes, LED headlight, LED blinkers at the front and a LED tail lamp.

Features at glance: