This GPX Demon 150GN mod job by S.R.Y isn’t sorry about its fluorescent existence

By Karan TripathiJuly 4, 2017

This mod job from Thailand is just the funk you needed on a boring Tuesday. Draped in an attractive mish-mash of Carbon and fluorescent yellow, under all that lime is a GPX Demon 150GN, a Thai made mini bike powered by a 149cc 4-stroke motor. While the stock bike looks pretty aggressive on its own, it went under the scalpel at S.R.Y Shop & Garage, to come out looking like this.

July 4, 2017-GPX-Demon-150GN-by-S.R.Y-2.jpg

The original Demon 150GN rides on 14″ wheels which are wrapped in 120 section rubber up front, and a 140 section at the back. The bike comes fitted with USD front forks, a mono-shock at the rear, and disc brakes at both ends. Tipping the scales at 130 kilos, the GPX Demon 150GN gets a 5-speed gearbox and can attain a top speed of 125+ kph.

July 4, 2017-GPX-Demon-150GN-by-S.R.Y-4.jpg

In its lime-n-lemony avatar, its Duke 1290 inspired headlamp has been fitted with an opaque LED unit, below which, a rich looking, carbon finished fender caps some premium looking rubber. Wheels have been painted in both yellow and black, while the stock exhaust has been replaced with an expensive Yoshimura end can. The original on the other hand gets an underbelly unit.

July 4, 2017-GPX-Demon-150GN-by-S.R.Y-3.jpg

The original on the other hand gets an underbelly unit. All the sinewy stuff, including the cute little trellis frame, has been highlighted in lime yellow, which makes this little thing stand out loud, but it all manages to look appealing somehow.

Images: GPX Racing on Facebook

