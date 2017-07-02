Eimor Customs reveal the Royal Enfield Bullet Yoddha

Hyderabad based EIMOR (East India MOtorcycle Revolution) Customs have unveiled their latest Royal Enfield based custom bike titled the ‘Yoddha’.

According to the company, the customer wanted to dedicate the bike to his 5 year old son who is a fan of the army, fighter airplanes and the men in uniform. At the same time, he wanted to retain the classic overall shape of the Bullet.

The team decided to retain most of the physical components including the iconic tiger head casing. The pilot lamps and the main headlamp, however, have been switched for all LED units with full-time DRLs. The rear lamps have also got the LED treatment with additional running lights being added to the bike.

The engine and the rims receive an all-black treatment to go with the stealthy theme of the bike.

The rear saree guard and the old mudguard mounts have been chucked in favour of a new, simpler mud-guard bracket to further enhance the clean lines of the Bullet. A new exhaust system has been added along with custom-made leather seats for a more rugged look and feel.

The highlight of the mod, however, has to be the immaculately detailed signature Eimor air-brushed paint-job highlighting various scenes of the army and fighter jets on the tank, mud-guards and the battery case.

Other details include the circular bar-end rear-view mirrors and the Yoddha branding on the air filter box – a title that the customer himself gave to the bike.