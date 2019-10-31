Eimor Customs’ Latest Interceptor 650 Customization Project Is Called The Bomber

Hyderabad-based, Eimor Customs, recently modified a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to make it look sportier and give it an enhanced cafe racer look. This modified bike is called the Bomber and it lives up to its name, thanks to the retro-classic appeal of the bike. Although the bike has received many cosmetic modifications, most of the main body parts and chassis components of the bike have been retained from the stock version. The main idea of this modification was to give subtle changes to the bike while keeping its stock design and features intact.

Also Read: This Customized Royal Enfield Classic 500 Is Called Ranisa

Talking about design and dimensions, the bike retains all its important chassis components and gets minor changes like a chopped-off fender, a headlight dome and a set of new exhaust pipes. The Bomber gets a beautiful dual-tone skin along with a new redesigned LED headlamp unit for a classic visual appeal. The engine cylinder is completely blacked out, while the engine covers are painted in Matte Blue. Also, the telescopic front forks get a new set of protectors and the conventional rearview mirrors have been replaced with bar-end mirrors for a retro-classic cafe racer look. Talking about comfort, the seat of the bike remains the same in terms of design and structure, however, it gets a new beautiful black leather seat cover.

Also Read: This Custom Yamaha XSR155 Is The Perfect Blend Of Style And Performance

Mechanically, the bike doesn’t receive any changes and retains the same engine, gearbox and power output figures from the stock version. This means the Eimor Customs’ Bomber continues to be powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 47 HP at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm, while being paired with a 6-speed gearbox that is equipped with a slipper clutch system for smooth gearshifts. The bike also gets a fuel injection system, ABS (Anti-Braking System) and front and rear disc brakes. The prices for this customization will only be revealed to potential buyers and the average time taken for this modification will also depend from customer to customer.