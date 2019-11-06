MG Motor Announces #ChangeWhatYouCan Campaign To Encourage EV Adoption In India

British carmaker, MG Motor, recently announced a new campaign called #ChangeWhatYouCan, to spread awareness about the current situation of the environment and encourage Indians to start adopting EVs in the near future. One of the main reasons why MG Motor India has started this campaign is to promote its upcoming all-electric crossover – the MG ZS EV. The brand aims to ignite an EV revolution in India, which is why it has also roped in popular British actor, Benedict Cumberbatch to promote the soon-to-be-launched MG ZS EV.

The #ChangeWhatYouCan campaign revolves around the concepts of green mobility and societal change, as it involves making personal changes that can help contribute to society on a large-scale. The brand specifically bought Benedict on this project, as he has been around an MG vehicle since his childhood and has previously also promoted the Hector for the Indian market, and also because his powerful narration stresses the need for a change in the existing mindsets. On the other hand, this new campaign also reassures the Indian market about MG Motor’s commitment towards the betterment of communities and environment in the Indian market. Previously, the carmaker has launched several initiatives to raise EV awareness amongst Indian consumers, in addition to that, MG Motor India has also started partnering with key players in the global EV charging landscape to support the country’s EV charging ecosystem and through the latest campaign, it aims to further encourage EV adoption and accelerate the revolution in India.

In other news, MG Motor recently set a new record by delivering more than 700 units of the Hector on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Also, the brand organised various vehicle delivery events across India to congratulate its customers and appreciate their contribution towards girl child education, as MG had earlier announced that it would sponsor the education of one girl child for every MG Hector sold in the country. Apart from this, MG Motor India also delivered over 200 cars from a single point (Delhi-NCR), marking it as one of the largest vehicle delivery events on the occasion of Dhanteras.