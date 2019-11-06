This Rebellious Honda Motorcycle Is Seriously Popular In India Even Without Being On Sale

At the ongoing EICMA 2019, Honda Motorcycles got along the CMX 500 Rebel, an entry-level, A2 licence friendly cruiser motorcycle in the European markets. Although there have been hushed voices about the bike going on sale in India in the near future, that hasn’t happened, yet. However, among all the motorcycles revealed at the event, including 200+hp missiles and seriously exotic exotica, guess which one grabbed the most attention and was asked about the most on our social channels? There are no prizes, but you know. Makes us lean towards thinking that simple tastes do bind us together as a nation.

Here’s some technical jazz. The updated, Euro 5-compliant (which should also make it BS6-compliant) Honda Rebel 500 benefits from a revised suspension setup, full LED lighting, a gear position indicator, slipper clutch, a new exhaust and a more comfortable seat. Powering the bike is the same engine as the CBR500R, a 471cc, 8-valve, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor which punches out 43 Nm at 6,000 rpm and 45.5 hp at 8,500 rpm.

For cruising duties, fuel injection mapping has been revised and valve and ignition timings are different, which has made the engine’s character shift away from the high rpm-focused performance of the CBR to a torque-heavy bottom-end output.

Now, that’s good to know data which should tell you that the Rebel 500 is a sort of similar, but a more cruiser-like alternative to the 650 twins. But here’s the interesting part. Just yesterday, Honda 2Wheelers India revealed their aggressive plan to expand its premium footprint in India. The bikemaker will double its portfolio of premium motorcycles from the current 7, taking it up to 13 in the next fiscal. Honda has also revealed that 5 new “Fun” models will be introduced.

Ranging from 300cc to 1800cc, these motorcycles will be the ones which have been globally updated with the latest kit. Honda will also foray into mass production of select big bikes from India, from its current CKD / CBU operations. The bikemaker’s reach across the country will be enhanced as the Silver wing mark will expand its presence from 23 to 75 cities. Remember how the CB300R was launched as a surprise which appeared out of thin air? Could the Rebel 500 be a part of Honda’s magic show in the new year? Our guess is as good as yours.