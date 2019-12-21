Bookings Open For The New MG ZS EV; Prices Will Be Revealed Next Month

Today, MG Motor India started accepting bookings for the recently unveiled ZS EV. Although this car is not the first all-electric car to be introduced in India, it is still the first smart (internet) electric car in the country. For now, the ZS EV will be available to book only at select showrooms across 5 cities. To boost sales from the first day of its launch, MG will be providing the first 1,000 customers with a heavy discount and the opportunity to buy the ZS EV at an exclusive price. The ZS EV can be booked for INR 50,000 on mgmotor.co.in and across select showrooms in 5 cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Talking about the car, the MG ZS EV gets an all-electric powertrain, that includes a liquid-cooled 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a powerful electric motor that can produce over 143 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque. All this power is enough to propel the vehicle from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. In terms of features, the car gets various EV specific features like current battery status, receiving eco-friendly updates, charging status, 360-spider (to know the dynamic range in each direction from current location based on the traffic/road conditions), searching for charging stations, and many more.

The huge 44.5 kWh battery gets an IP67 rating, which means it can resist water and protect itself from dust and also provide a range of over 340 kms on a single charge. In terms of charging, the ZS EV’s battery can charge from 0 to 80% within 50 minutes via a 50 kW DC fast charger, while the 7.4 kW AC home charger will take around 6 – 8 hours to fully charge the battery. Recently, MG Motor had announced a new partnership with Exicom Tele-Systems. Under this new partnership, Exicom will be re-deploying the old MG ZS EV batteries at the end of their useful life with the car and put them through a controlled process of evaluation, disassembly, and repackaging to design custom battery packs for non-automotive applications. The main aim of this partnership is to manage the disposal of used EV batteries to re-use and re-cycle instead of being sent to landfill/dumping sites.