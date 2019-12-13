Maserati Launches V6 Petrol Variants Of The Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante In India

Recently, Italian luxury car manufacturer, Maserati, announced the launch of V6 petrol variants for its Indian lineup of luxury cars, that include the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante. These new petrol variants will be BS-VI compliant and will play an important role in Maserati India’s 2020 product lineup. These V6 engines will be available with two power output options: 350 HP and 430 HP, and have been designed by Maserati in Maranello. This new petrol engine also features an advanced valve control technology, 4-cam phasers, twin-turbocharging and direct-injection technology for better performance.

Talking about the changes, the 2020 lineup of Maserati cars will get a newly redesigned gearshift lever featuring a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation. With this new gearshift lever, the driving modes cluster on the centre console of all three models will now be even more user-friendly. In terms of features, the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte share the same MTC+ infotainment system, which is based on a high resolution 8.4” multi-touch screen and a double rotary knob on the centre console. This interface has been further improved with updated display graphics and improved climate system ergonomics, while the airflow distribution control for the driver and front passenger, has also been updated to make it more customizable.

Customers purchasing the Ghibli, Quattroporte or the Levante petrol variants get to choose between two interior options: GranLusso and GranSport. GranSport fully embodies the racing heritage of every Maserati, while the GranLusso redefines the concept of luxury. Additionally, Maserati uses Pieno Fiore leather in these cars, as they provide a natural and soft feel. The Pieno Fiore is available as an option in all Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte versions in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. Alongside the Pieno Fiore leather option, Maserati also offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans and three new veneers for the Levante.

“With the introduction of the V6 petrol versions of Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte, we follow through, yet again, on our commitment to satisfying the significantly increasing demand for petrol cars in India. Maserati has been the icon for luxury performance cars with its exquisite line-up of beautifully crafted vehicles, and we will continue to fulfil our customers’ penchant for world-class standards. With upgraded post-purchase services, Maserati aims to stamp its authority as the brand for absolute enthusiasts who want nothing but the best when they think performance,” said Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India.

Here is a list of all the key specifications and ex-showroom prices of the three new petrol variants available in India: