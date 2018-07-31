Mahindra U321 MPV / Marazzo Name Announcement: Live Stream and updates

Mahindra and Mahindra will be announcing the official brand name of its much anticipated modern MPV, codenamed U321 in Mumbai today, on 31st July 2018. The brand name announcement will be done in the presence of Rajan Wadhera President – Automotive Sector Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Dr Pawan Goenka Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The live stream video of the announcement ceremony is provided below. Scroll down for details and spy images of the U321 MPV

Update 12 : Q&A Session starts –

What is the positioning?

Don’t want to take on anyone, though wish to create on sub segment. Price should be in line with the features explained in the presentation

Footprint – can you elaborate?

Wheelbase x track, very large and very comfortbale.

Launch timeline ?

This one will be launched before Diwali, with another launch before Diwali (S201), and one more after Diwali (XUV700).

Update 11 : The new Mahindra U321 is officially called Marazzo – a name for Shark in Basque (Spain) language

Update 10 : Unique roof mounted air conditioning vents for the rear passengers, offering both direct and diffused air.

Update 9: Keywords – exciting, agile, aerodynamic and purposeful – apparenty takes its inspiration from Shark – aerodynamic form, shark teeth inspired teeth, shark fin inspired beltline, tail lamp inspired by Shark fins, so does the shark-fin antenna.

Update 8 : Ananthan Ramkripa, Chief Designer takes the dias to take us through the design philosophy

Update 7: All-new engine, which has good performance, light weight, good efficiency and very good performance range. Very high NVH control.

Update 6 : Apparently the car will be great to drive too, as it needs to appeal to those seeking an active lifestyle and like driving. Feature rich cabin which is well insulated. Fatigue free driving is high on Mahindra’s feature list. Confident at high speeds. Sleek, aerodynamic design. Apparently, largest footprint of any Mahindra vehicle, which means the most amount space inside the cabin for any Mahindra vehicle.

Update 5: Targeting value seekers, business guys and family guys – highlights are space, comfort and Mahindra is touting fantastic build quality, up to world standards. Best in class ride too.

Update 4: President Rajan Wadhera takes the dias

Update 3 : Mr Goenka – It’s a brand new product. To come in 7 and 8 seat configurations. Collaborations between various Mahindra resources in India, Italy (Pininfarina) and USA

Update 2: Mahindra wants the vehicle to be compared to the Innova Crysta, and wants to position it as a premium MPV. They don’t want it to be compared with the Ertiga. Interesting!

Update 1: The event is running late by over 15 minutes. The team is waiting for the media fraternity to come in, which apparently is still stuck in traffic.

Here are some fresh spy images images of the Mahindra U321, courtesy of our reader Abhijit Kalambe

The U321 will be based on an all-new platform developed at Mahindra’s North American Technical Centre. The car is expected to be powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. The exterior will be modern and refined, with some great features on the inside too. The prices are expected to be upwards of Rs 10 lakh, through there isn’t clarity on that topic yet. Some details about the interior and features of the new car along with a video are provided below