Lamborghini Expands Its Network By Opening New Showroom In Delhi

Italian sports car manufacturer, Lamborghini, recently inaugurated a new showroom in Delhi to increase its network/footprint across India. This new 3,775 sqft showroom not only defines customer experience for Lamborghini but also marks the opening of a new chapter with Italica Motors Private Limited, who will be managing this new experiential zone for the Italian brand. The showroom is located at Mathura Road in the north of Delhi and was inaugurated in the presence of the Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, Matteo Ortenzi, and the Head of Lamborghini India, Sharad Agarwal.

This new showroom features a couple of specially curated experience zones that guide customers through the journey of specifying and customizing their personal Lamborghini. These zones include product and personal customisation areas that provide samples of exterior and interior finishes, allowing customers to physically touch and play with different combinations of colours and materials, such as feeling the different types of soft leather or visually inspecting the appearance of carbon fibre, to create their own bespoke Lamborghini.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Matteo Ortenzi, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific said, “The unparalleled design and technology of Lamborghini is highly acclaimed worldwide and the new dealership environment serves as a tangible manifestation of these qualities. As we expand the brand’s footprints in India, we are also thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with our esteemed partners, paving the way for an even brighter and more collaborative future in this market.”

“We recently delivered the 50th URUS in the India market, marking a new record in the super-luxury segment with 50 units delivered in just 12 months. We also brought the Aventador SVJ63, limited to only 63 units in the world, to India. These milestones have enabled us to fuel excitement and enthusiasm amongst our target segment while reinforcing the strategic importance and potential of India as a strong market to drive the brand’s future growth,” commented Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India. “It has been a great year for us and with the launch of the new showroom, we are confident that the brand is well poised to grow from strength to strength in this market,” he said.