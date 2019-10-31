VIDEO: New KTM 1290 Super Duke R Looks Much More Meaner And Sharper In Its Latest Teaser

Just a few weeks back, Austrian sports bike manufacturer, KTM, had teased its flagship bike, the 1290 Super Duke R in a YouTube video. However, KTM has now released a teaser in which the bike can be seen a bit more clearly. In the video below, we can see the new bike undergoing various tests, making sure it is better than it’s predecessor and rivals in every way, as the bike is set to unveil on the 5th of November. Have a look at the teaser here:

Although the exact specifications of the bike haven’t been revealed yet, the 1290 Super Duke R is expected to be more powerful than its predecessor, which is currently available across Europe, the US and some Asian countries. The current version of this hyper naked bike is fitted with a powerful 1,301cc V-twin liquid-cooled engine, capable of producing a massive 174 HP and 141 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a 6-speed transmission. The other interesting specifications on the outgoing Duke 1290 include a dry weight of just 195 kgs, a fuel tank capacity of 18-litres and a powder-coated tubular space frame. Apart from this, the bike is also equipped with various advanced technologies like riding modes, rider assists and many more. If the 1290 Super Duke R is launched in India, then the prices for the bike are expected to start from around 15-18 lakhs (ex-showroom, India).

Apart from the Super Duke R, KTM has a middle-weight bike called the 790 Duke. This bike was recently launched in India and it now joins the Duke 390, Duke 200 and Duke 125 in KTM’s streetfighter lineup in India. This mid-range track weapon was launched just ahead of the festive season, which provided it with a good start in the Indian market. Currently, the bike competes against the likes of the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple and the Suzuki GSX-750 in the Indian market. However, the 790 Duke is expected to give tough competition to its rivals, as it is not only one of the lightest in its segment but also the most agile, thanks to its compact chassis and the powerful 799cc, twin-cylinder engine. The prices for the new KTM 790 Duke start from INR 8,63,945 (ex-showroom). If the 1290 Super Duke R makes its way to India, it will compete against other litre-class motorcycles from BMW, Kawasaki, Honda, etc.