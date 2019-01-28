Jawa Perak Bookings to Start by 2019 End, 105 Dealerships by Feb 15

Jawa Perak, the bobber version of the Jawa Trio displayed during the unveiling ceremony will be introduced to the market by the end of 2019. Internal sources at Jawa told us that while no specific month or dates have been finalized for the bike’s official launch and commencement of bookings, the company is looking at a target of end-2019 to commence bookings, followed by deliveries. The Perak may be introduced between October and December, that’s the last quarter of 2019. While a few news outlets are mentioning September as the month for the commencements of bookings, sources close to the management have revealed that no specific month has been finalized yet, and that the timeline for commencement of bookings is much broader, spanning three months.

The Jawa Perak is a beautiful bobber which had Jawa fans excited upon its unveil. The price of the Perak has already been announced at INR 1.89 L (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The Perak gets retro styling with a beautiful matte paint scheme. Certain design highlights of the bike include all black spoked wheels, a speedometer flushed inside the body between the handlebars, bar end mirrors and a beautifully crafted seat. You may think that the Perak is a hardtail bike but the designers at Jawa have hidden a monoshock suspension unit beneath that beautiful seat. The tail light finds a spot behind that seat so that there is nothing between your eyes and the beautiful fender.

Powering this bobber is a larger 334 cc engine, it is a bored out version of the same engine seen on the other bikes. This larger engine will be tuned to produce 30 bhp and 31 Nm of torque, a bit more than the Jawa and Jawa 42. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends with dual channel ABS. Do

Another important piece of information relating to Jawa is the company being on course for achieving its dealership launch target. Jawa is launching dealerships across the country at a rapid pace, and is on target to meet its goal of launching 105 dealerships in India, in 80 cities by 15th of February 2019. This means that no matter which city you are in, a Jawa dealership will soon be open somewhere close for you to experience the retro styled machine in the flesh, very soon.

We have already done a very detailed review of the Jawa and Jawa 42 motorcycles. You can find these videos embedded below.