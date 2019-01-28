Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark Edition Launched, Priced 53.77 Lakh

Land Rover India today announced the launch of Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport Landmark Edition. The Landmark Edition is powered by the 2.0 litre Ingenium Diesel, which delivers 177 hp of power. The special edition Discovery Sport is priced at 53.77 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

The Discovery Sport Landmark Edition is available in three colours: Narvik Black, Corris Grey and Yulong White, all them coming with a Carpathian Grey contrast roof. Other details on the special edition include a sporty front bumper, with Graphite Atlas exterior accents and 18 inch 5 Split Spoke wheels in gloss dark grey. The vehicle’s interiors receive further aesthetic emphasis by Ebony grained leather seats and an Ebony headliner, complemented by dark grey aluminium finishers around the centre stack.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The introduction of the Landmark Edition for Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport further enhances the Discovery Sport portfolio. This special edition variant introduces remarkable features to the vehicle that fortify its exceptional capability, versatility and spirit of adventure.”

Land Rover had earlier launched the Landmark edition for its Evoque SUV with similar features and colour schemes. Check out our detailed video review of the Evoque Landmark edition below