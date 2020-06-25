India-Bound 2021 Jaguar I-Pace Unveiled

The electric revolution is just getting started and manufacturers are trying to capitalize on the potential EV industry has, by rolling out new products and exploring different dimensions. After starting with sedans, electric powertrains are making their way up to SUVs too. If we take our market into consideration too, electric SUVs are bound to create more impact. In the current crop of EVs, we have the Hyundai Kona, Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV. Our market is still devoid of premium fully electric SUVs.

For those who are in search of a fully electric premium SUV, there’s good news for you. Jaguar recently took the wraps off the I-Pace electric SUV. It has gone through a thorough upgrade and now features improved charging solutions and enhanced technology. And guess what? If all things go well, we might even get to see it here by the end of this year.

The updates

For starters, the design is updated slightly with the inclusion of a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish, new alloy wheel design, a luxurious new Bright Pack option, and a host of new colour options. Like we mentioned earlier, the new I-Pace is technologically more advanced too. The cabin now comes with a PM2.5 filter in the cabin, wireless charging, and Bluetooth connectivity option for two phones at the same time. There is also the dual-SIM modem with 4G connectivity.

Pivi Pro Infotainment system

The main highlight of the cabin is Pivi Pro infotainment system which is being used for the first time in a Jaguar. It features a 12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster, and 10-inch and 5-inch upper and lower touchscreens, for infotainment and various other control of the electric-SUV. Stephen Boulter, Vehicle Engineering Manager, Jaguar I-PACE, said: “The Pivi Pro infotainment system makes it easy to use public charging networks. As well as showing where charging stations are it can also tell you if they’re available, what they cost to use, and an estimate of charging time. We know that most customers charge their I-PACE at home but we wanted to make charging on the go just as simple – and our new infotainment system makes that possible.”

Other specs

The previous model used to come with 7kW onboard charger but now the company has bumped it up to 11kW. The updated charging solution will also enable owners to charge their SUVs via a three-phase electric supply to enjoy faster charging. Charging the I-Pace with the 11kW charger will provide a range of 53km for an hour of charging time. A full charge from the same charger will take up to 8.6 hours.

The electric-SUV derives power from two permanent magnet electric motors mounted on each axle. The eclectic motors are coupled to a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The combined power output stands at 395bhp and 696Nm of torque. The I-Pace can attain a top speed of 200 km/h and can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 4.8 seconds. The total driving range stands at 470 km.

Also read: Jaguar F-Type Facelift Launched; Prices Start from Rs 95.12 lakhs

The electric SUV will have competition from the Audi e-Tron as well as the Mercedes-Benz EQC cars. Both of these are also in the pipeline for the Indian market.