2020 Jaguar XE Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 44.98 Lakh

Today, Jaguar unveiled the latest version of its entry-level premium sedan – the XE. The new XE will now be available in 2 variants: S and SE. The car will be offered with two powertrain options: a 2.0-litre Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain producing over 247 HP and 365 Nm of peak torque and a 2.0-litre Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain that churns out 177 HP and 430 Nm of peak torque. Also, both these engines are paired with 8-speed gearboxes. Apart from this, the car is also equipped with a bunch of new advanced features. Prices for the new Jaguar XE start from INR 44.98 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the bookings for the car have already begun.

In terms of design, the new Jaguar XE appears to be slightly wider and lower than its predecessor, and also gets a bunch of new muscular additions that enhance the car’s overall stance, while improving aerodynamics. The car also gets a set of new LED headlights with a striking ‘J’ blade DRL and animated side indicators, a new bumper design, all-LED tail lights with updated signature graphics and a set of 17-inch wheels. The interior gets a host of new features and soft-touch surfaces to enhance appeal and practicality. The new XE gets the same steering wheel as the all-electric I-PACE, which features ‘hidden-until-lit’ graphics and tactile switches for control functions.

Talking about features, the new XE is equipped with various features like a 25.4 cm ‘Touch Pro infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, AI assist for driver’s seat, mirror, audio and climate settings, lane keep assist, driver condition monitor, online pack (Wi-Fi), connected navigation system, wireless device charging, interactive driver display, vehicle settings, air quality sensor, park assist and more.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “The Jaguar XE has always been a distinctly designed executive sports saloon that provides exhilarating performance. The New Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules. We are confident that our Jaguar fans and discerning customers will be delighted with our latest offering.”