575 BHP Jaguar XJR teased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

While it is the crazy 592bhp Jaguar XE SV Project 8 that has been stealing the limelight, the British auto major also debuted an updated version of its aging super-saloon, the XJR as part of the First Glance category at the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In what seems to be one last refresh before its impending discontinuation, the model was seen scorching the tracks sporting a light blue wrap with “575” lettering on its body pointing to the updated power output of the model. It is being believed that the supercharged 5.0L V8 has been tweaked to produce 575PS (567bhp) – a 25hp bump that brings it on par with the F-Type SVR. The torque figures too, are being assumed to be at par with its sports car sister at 700 Newton-meters.

The real-world performance figures, however, are unlikely to see a major change with the upgrade in the powertrain. Expect the 0-100 kmph run to be dispatched in a similar 4.6 seconds and an electronically restricted top speed of 280 kmph.

When the saloon breaks cover later this summer, it will go up against the AMG E63 and S63 from the Mercedes stable and the M5 and the M760Li from BMW in the UK. Even though we haven’t received any official word on this, an Indian launch is unlikely.