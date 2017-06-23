Rowan Atkinson’s (Mr. Bean) Limited Edition Land Rover Defender 90 Heritage Is Up For Auction

A limited edition 2015 Land Rover Defender 90 Heritage – from the car maker’s Heritage Division – belonging to famous English actor, comedian, and screenwriter Rowan Atkinson CBE, will be offered for sale by Silverstone Auctions at the world famous Silverstone Classic festival on 29th – 30th July. The special ‘Heritage’ edition is one of only 400 examples made as part of the Land Rover Defender Celebration Line, specially released to mark the end of UK production of the current Defender.

This particular car was delivered new on the November 28, 2015 to its first and only distinguished owner, Rowan Atkinson CBE, best known for his work on the sitcoms Blackadder and Mr. Bean.

Combining nostalgic design cues with modern creature comforts, the Heritage edition features the iconic Grasmere Green metallic paintwork, Alaska White roof, heritage style grille, headlamp surrounds, silver front bumpers, heavy-duty steel wheels and HUE 166 graphics in tribute to the first ever pre-production Series I Land Rover from 1947.

Inside the Heritage design includes an aluminium clock, aluminium door handles and perforated leather on the steering wheel, gear stick and handbrake, as well as cloth seats with vinyl sides and backs. A padded cubby box and Heritage logo rubber mats complete the look. An upgraded DBS stereo, mud flaps, tow bar, and bespoke dog guard also feature in this particular example.

First serviced by Lookers of Battersea on 6th June, 2017, the Land Rover has covered just 2,260 miles and will be offered with a pre-sale estimate of £38,000 – £45,000 when it goes to auction at the world’s largest classic motoring festival, the Silverstone Classic, in July.